Kool Kat, Reidy win Capital Betting/Observer Tipsters' Competition

Ruddy Allen (Kool Kat) and Gerald Reid (Reidy) have emerged the overall champions in the 2020 Capital Betting and Wagering Limited/Jamaica Observer Tipsters' Competition.

Allen is the champion in the Most Wins category, while Reid came out as the champion in the Monetary category. Both tipsters were rewarded with prize money of $50,000 for their efforts at the Escape Bar & Grill in New Kingston, on Thursday.

Allen led for the entire way to take the title with 251, one win ahead of Sherdon Cowan (The General), who ended with 250 wins. Anthony Allen (Gujurat), who produced a late surge, finished in third place on 248 winners. Kingsley Gentles (The Genius) was fourth on 242 wins.

Meanwhile, in the Monetary category, first-time entrant Reid ended the year with $20,778 to be crowned champion. The other tipsters had exhausted their quota.

Each tipster starts the year with a nominal figure of $20,000 to place their bets. They can bet a minimum of $250 per race day.

The competition offers quarterly prize money of $20,000 to the tipster who accumulates the most money above $20,000. The tipster with the most wins at the end of the quarter also gets $20,000.