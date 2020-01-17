Krishel Santokie carving path in track and field

The name Santokie is synonymous with Jamaica and West Indies cricket, so eyebrows understandably were raised when the surname was announced as a winner at the Douglas Forrest Development track meet at the GC Foster College last Saturday.

Krishmar Santokie has made that name popular with his exploits in cricket , having played for his country and a number of clubs outside of Jamaica in Guyana and India.

Now his daughter, Krishel of Vere Technical High School, is carving her own niche in a different sport — athletics.

Krishel says her father is a big inspiration as she cuts her path in track and field.

“He always influenced me to do what I love and I put in the hard work because track and field is very hard,” she said.

She had just won her Class Two 200m heat in 25.14, and of the 49 runners overall, she had the second-fastest time behind Shante Myrie of Wolmer's Girls who won her heat in 25.04.

Krishel was satisfied with the performance.

“I was pleased as I just went out there and did what my coach told me to do, to get out, run the corner and in the end it came out good,” said 16-year-old Santokie.

The talented athlete, now in her first year of Class Two, did pretty well last year in Class Three where she had to deal with the super talented twins, Tina and Tia Clayton of Edwin Allen High.

At the Boys' and Girls' Championships, Santokie was second in her 200m heat in 24.72 behind Tina Clayton and advanced to the semi-finals, but her time of 25.02 placed her fifth and she failed to reach the final.

It was a similar story in the 400m as she ended third in her first-round heat with 58.85, and although she lowered her personal best to 57.90 in the semi-finals, failed to advance to the final.

“My plan for Champs is to make it to the final because I haven't made it to the final since going,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

But with inspiration also coming from Jamaica's top quarter-miler Shericka Jackson, the sky is the limit for Santokie who is still some way off the times she is aiming to achieve.

“I was watching a race and she [Jackson] had an injury and she still went out there and did her best and she came out on top running 49.78 and that motivated me to put in the hard work and work harder,” said Santokie.

“I would like to run 54 and that should get me on the podium,” she added.