KSAFA clings to hope of finishing football season

The Kingston & St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) is hoping that they, like many other associations across the footballing world, will be able to survive the Covid -19 virus and complete their season.

The coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to the KSAFA Super and Major leagues that were only a few match days away from completing the regular season in early March, when the Government announced measures with the view to to reduce the impact of the virus' spread on the island.

Since then, the measures have become even more stringent, and with no end in sight before the resumption of normality to life in the country, all sports have been put on hold indefinitely..

Despite the current circumstances, however, KSAFA and their clubs have decided to play the long waiting game, akin to what is being seen with the top flight Red Stripe Premier League.

KSAFA General Secretary Dwayne Dillon revealed that most of the clubs were in agreement to extend the competition indefinitely in order to come to a conclusion, hopefully, in 2020.

“We are still hoping to finish. It wasn't a unanimous position of the board, but it was a widely held view that we should wait and see if we can complete the season some time this year,” he revealed.

Significantly for KSAFA is the support that they are getting from main sponsor Magnum, who supports the position.

“They are in solidarity with what is happening and are willing to work with us to see if we can have a favourable conclusion to the season. We are hoping that football will come out the winner at the end of this ordeal, that has had such a tremendous impact on all of us,” Dillion said.

Like many other football associations across the island, KSAFA is struggling financially to fund their leagues and likewise the participating clubs. However, they are prepared to soldier on in unity for the greater good of their constituents, the players.

“They [the clubs] have not reached out to us for financial support because they know we don't have it, but most clubs want to complete the competition,” Dillon reiterated.

The competition was due to be completed at the end of April, but with the situation in the country remaining fluid and the imposition of nightly curfews, it is clear that football's suspension is likely to go on for some time to come.

KSAFA has consistently provided at least one team to the premier league at the end of the all-island play-offs for promotion, so they will be keen on completing their season to ensure they have teams ready to challenge to represent the confederation in the nation's top flight football.

— Dwayne Richards