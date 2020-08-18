KSAFA leads initiative with Kick It Clean campaign

The Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) and its partners will host a Kick it Clean event on Saturday, August 22 from 6:00 am to 12 noon.

All the KSAFA members along with clubs from Clarendon, St Ann, Trelawny and St Catherine will participate in the event. Kensington Cricket Club will also participate.

The event which is being hosted under the theme 'Football: A Clean Environment — A Clean Game' will focus on the collection of plastic containers for recycling.

For the event, residents of select areas are being asked to drop off empty plastic containers, all of which will be handed over to the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

The agency, responsible for solid waste, has offered to partner with KSAFA to provide containers for all the plastic and will pick up at all the locations.

President of KSAFA Wayne Shaw is pleased with the initiative, which came out of the recently concluded David Hunt Management Training Session series as a class project. “As we prepare to head back to what could be considered regular competition, we want our teams to be in a clean environment and the removal of plastic containers is just one of the programmes we will be undertaking.”

Shaw went on to say that “not all our affiliates have their own facility, and representatives from the other clubs will join in where appropriate”.

The team wants to be part of the overall recycling of plastic, a process to ensure that the streams, gullies and other openings are clear of the material.