Kurt Reisinger Bridge Club Championship

After finishing second in the first leg of the two-day Kurt Reisinger Club Championship with a 56.48 per cent game, the pair of Rex James and Lynette James (not related) decimated the field on the second leg, recording a 73.61 per cent win for a combined 65.05 per cent effort to take this, the first major contract bridge event for 2020, played on Monday and Wednesday at the Liguanea Club.

In second place was last year's winners, Valerie Marshall and Walter Brown on 57.87 per cent (61.11 per cent and 54.63 per cent). They were the first-leg winners and third on the second leg. Third was Karl Lee and Rosie Mahfood on 56.48 per cent (55.09 per cent and 57.87 per cent).

The next planned major is the North Coast Challenge, which is down to be played early March in St Ann. Before that will be the annual general meeting of the Jamaica Bridge Association on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Liguanea Club.