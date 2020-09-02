LA2028 unveils diversity logo; CEO preaches need for change
On a day the Los Angeles Olympic organising committee unveiled an interactive logo it hopes will represent the diversity of the city, the chairman of LA2028 reiterated the need to push for a change to the long-standing rule that bars political protests on the medals stand.
“I don't believe anti-racist speech is political speech,” Casey Wasserman said. “I believe it is a political standard we all need to be operating on.”
Wasserman has sent a letter to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach outlining his position and the need for reform of Rule 50, which bans protests on the medals stand — the most famous of which came from US sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos in 1968. A group of US athletes has begun meeting to discuss social inequality, with one of its many goals a review of the protest rule.
Los Angeles introduced its logo yesterday — featuring a black “L” and a “28” being paired with the letter “A,” which is designed to show up in almost any colour, shape or configuration as a way of representing the diversity of the LA community.
A dynamic logo is a first-of-its-kind attempt, one being unveiled by an Olympic organisation that still has nearly eight years before its games take place.
The postponement of this year's Tokyo Olympics due to the novel coronavirus pandemic came during a summer in which race relations across the United States have sparked calls for changes that have reverberated throughout sports. The Olympics have long been one of slowest to move on social issues. Bach has convened a working group of athletes to discuss Rule 50.
