Lacrosse boss Hutchinson foresees growth after COVID-19

While the widespread outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has brought the sporting world to a virtual standstill, Calbert Hutchinson is using the opportunity to position Jamaica Lacrosse Association (JLA) for growth when the pandemic eases.

Hutchinson, in highlighting the senior women's team's qualification to the 2021 women's world championship, believes their third-placed finish at the qualifiers in Florida last November, is another reminder of the country's athletic potential.

According to Hutchinson, Jamaican athletes, and the nation as a whole, have benefited from the growing realisation that the country is blessed with incredible athletic talent.

This, he said, has resulted in the Government placing an ever-increasing focus on the sport of lacrosse as a form of national, human, and economic development. The sport is seen as one that captures the spirit of the Jamaican people.

The president of the local governing body viewed the latest performance by a senior women's team as a platform for even greater achievements, and as such has ramped up efforts to ensure continued growth and sustainability.

“We have indeed been putting things in place to improve lacrosse in Jamaica. We have been in communication with World Lacrosse, adding our voice to the conversation regarding the rescheduling of the Under-19 boys' championship and we have also been in communication with the Pan American Lacrosse Association (PALA) regarding the regional events that have been affected by the pandemic.

“Most importantly, we have been in constant dialogue with our board members, coaches, and other important stakeholders regarding positioning ourselves to get back up flying at the end of this global crisis. So, we are carrying out the necessary analysis of the situation to make sure we come out stronger at the end,” Hutchinson told the Jamaica Observer.

“We are very optimistic about the future of Jamaica Lacrosse Association and enhancing our brand image that will allow us to attract more sponsorship and to create a more robust revenue stream. This will allow us to be more sustainable in our programme offerings and developmental initiatives,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson shared that they were busy preparing the Under-19 male team for their now-postponed World Championship appearance in Ireland when the pandemic forced the Government to put tight measures in place to combat the spread in the island.

At the time of writing, Jamaica had 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

“The pandemic completely halted all our activities. We had to postpone our Maroon and Taino Cup Championship finals; we had to suspend all training and preparation leading up to the Under-19 Boys' Championship and a few international diaspora events.

“We were also conducting a trial in the US for our diaspora players to join the team and forging new partnership with individuals with key skill sets, who will be helping us especially on the International scene,” Hutchinson noted.

However, he maintains a positive outlook with regards to local and international competitions upon the passage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are looking to take part in the Heritage Cup for both our senior men's and women's teams that has been rescheduled for later this year at a location to be announced. The hope is to use this as a fundraising opportunity as well. We will conclude our Maroon and Taino Cup finals,” Hutchinson ended.