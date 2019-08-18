Lady Blue takes O&S Tack Room Trophy

Lady Blue, under a well-timed ride from jockey Omar Walker, got up in the nick of time to beat longshot Top Shelf (14-1) in the running of the $1 million O&S Tack Room Trophy, one of two feature races at Caymanas Park yesterday. The other feature race was the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (TOBA) Trophy.

Lady Blue, trained by Wayne DaCosta, had to find room between two horses in the last half-furlong (100m) to beat Top Shelf (Hakeem Pottinger) by half-a-length in a Restricted Stakes event over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Lady Blue was settled in third place at the off behind Bold Aflair (Robert Halledeen) and Rojorn di Pilot (Raddesh Roman). However, the small framed filly lost some ground approaching the three-furlong marker when Bold Aflair quickened away from Top Shelf and Roy Rogers (Samantha Fletcher).

When all seemed lost at the top of lane with Bold Aflair, Top Shelf and U niversal Boss (Reyan Lewis) looking strong contenders for top honours, Walker produced his mount and the Carlton Watson-owned Lady Blue found a path and pulled through where it mattered most.

Lady Blue ( Blue Pepsi Lodge — The Vibes Lady), who was sent off at odds of 2-1, ran the distance in 1:21.1 with splits 23.1, 46.2 and 1:12.1.

It was the second winner on the card for DaCosta and Walker as they had earlier teamed up to win with Stranger Danger, who completed his seventh consecutive win over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

Stranger Danger clocked a fast 1:30.3 for the distance after splits of 24.0 x 47.0 x 1:10.2. Second went to Hover Craft with Saratoga Sight third. Uncle Frank had finished second but was disqualified and placed behind Saratoga Sight.

The TOBA Trophy was a Restricted Allowance 11 for three-year-olds - non winners of two run over

seven furlongs.

The race provided the often disappointing, Casual Drink (Christopher Mamdeen) with some redemption as the Gary Subratie trainee notched her second career victory. The winning time posted by Casual Drink was 1:27.2. Second was the spot occupied by the fast finishing Latapy (Reyan Lewis) with third going to Blood Fire.

Casual Drink was the second winner on the 11-race card for Subratie who also saddled Uncle Vernon in the third race over 4 furlongs (800m) and champion jockey Anthony Thomas who made one move on Jamai Raja in the sixth race for trainer Errol Waugh over one mile (1,600m).

One lucky punter came out as the winner of the Sunrise-6 exotic wager, carrying home the tidy sum of $2,095,658.