Lara dispels coronavirus rumours

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Batting icon Brian Lara on Wednesday shot down rumours he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a post on the social networking service Instagram, the former West Indies captain said it was important he addressed the “wrongful information” in order to halt its further spread.

“I have read all the circulating rumours regarding me testing positive for the coronavirus and it is important I clarify the facts,” the double world record-holder said.

“Not only is this information false, it is also detrimental to spread such panic in a community already feeling the distress of the covid situation.

“While you haven't personally affected me, what causes concern is that spread of wrongful information is careless and causes unnecessary worry amongst a lot of people that would have been in my circle.

“This virus isn't something we should be using in a negative manner to create sensationalism.”

The 51-year-old Trinidadian urged safety for the region, cautioning that the threat of the coronavirus would remain imminent.

“I hope and pray that all of us remain safe because as is noticeable COVID-19 is going nowhere in the near future,” he said.

Lara served as a pallbearer at last week's funeral of West Indies legend Sir Everton Weekes, which was held at Kensington Oval here.

Barbados has recorded 133 cases of COVID-19 along with seven deaths.