Lara on board for bushfire relief

MELBOURNE, Australia (CMC) — Brian Lara has joined fellow West Indies legend Courtney Walsh in confirming his participation for next Saturday's Bushfire Cricket Bash fund-raising match.

The 50-year-old Lara is widely viewed as the finest batsman of his generation with 11,953 runs in 131 Tests at an average of 52, and 10,405 runs from 299 One-Day Internationals at 40.

Lara, a former West Indies captain, still holds the record for the highest score in Tests with 400 not out, and in first class cricket with 501 not out.

The Trinidadian will form part of a dazzling line-up for the relief match which will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground and which will be in the form of a 10-overs-per-side affair.

There will be a five-over power play — no bowling restrictions will be enforced and captains will be allowed to substitute fielders and batsmen during innings.

Former Australia Captain Michael Clarke, wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, Pakistan's legendary left-arm speedster Wasim Akram, and retired Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh are all set to participate.

Australian spin legend Shane Warne and ex-Aussie Test Captain Ricky Ponting will lead the teams for the game, with the line-ups set to be determined shortly.

However, iconic former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar will coach the Ponting XI while Walsh, the Windies' record wicket-taker in Tests, will coach Warne's XI.

The relief match is one of three games on the day, with the Big Bash final and a women's Twenty20 International between Australia and India also scheduled.

Raging bush fires across Australia have already killed 33 people, destroyed nearly 28 acres of bush, forest and parks, and plunged the country into crisis.