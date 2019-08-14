LASCO rallies behind Waterhouse FC with $1.2 million support

In its latest efforts to help change the trajectory of youth sport development, LASCO Distributors Limited has rallied behind Waterhouse Football Club, providing nutritional and financial support for the players valued at $1.2 million, in addition to quality hydration products.

The two-year commitment was announced during a press conference held at the Jamaica Football Federation on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, marking the start of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) League.

Waterhouse FC are expected to face-off with CS Herediano of Costa Rica on Thursday, August 22 at 5:00 pm.

LASCO iCool Water, the official hydration sponsor for the team, will provide the talented sportsmen with LASCO's refreshing products for hydration, recovery and general enjoyment.

“LASCO is always excited to support youth sport development programmes that shine the spotlight on the talents of our young men, especially on an international level. Waterhouse FC has consistently excelled and our partnership with the team and the community presented a unique opportunity to motivate the players, while providing them with the hydration and nutritional products they will need to continue excelling,” explained beverage marketing manager at LASCO Distributors, Danielle Cunningham.

LASCO has also committed to providing Waterhouse Football Club with nutritious products from its Jack Mackerel and breakfast brands.

According to Donovan White, president of Waterhouse Football Club, “This is a happy day for us at Waterhouse FC. At its core, football has been about family and supporting every member of our team and the community by extension. LASCO has been very supportive of Waterhouse, we have worked together for the last three seasons and are happy with our progress. The significance of their support is not lost on our young men and we welcome this new extension of their generosity.”

LASCO continues to make the mission of implementing and supporting sustainable social and economic intervention for youth in Jamaica its central objective.