Late Anderson strike earns Tivoli point in fiery west Kingston derby

A late goal from defender Ranike Anderson helped Tivoli Gardens earn a valuable point in a 1-1 draw with Arnett Gardens, in a fiery west Kingston derby at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex on Sunday night in the Red Stripe Premier League.

A first-half strike from Kemal Malcolm had seemingly earned all three points for the hosts before the big defender popped up to deny his former team.

With both teams desperate for points in a bid to secure play-off football, it proved to be an added factor to the usual blood-and-thunder contest between these two teams. In a game where no quarters were given, Arnett ended the game with nine players while Tivoli ended with ten.

Arnett got off to a strong start, pushing back Tivoli as they searched for the opener on their home patch. The Tivoli defenders had their hands full as they tried to cope with the pace of the Arnett pair of Fabian Reid and Kemal Malcolm, while at the other end of the pitch the nippy Trayvone Reid used his guile to good effect as he tried to create openings for Tivoli.

But it was Arnett who created the better openings, forcing Anderson and Jabeur Johnson into goal line clearances on three separate occasions.

As Arnett attacked in waves, Tivoli did their best to keep them out, but the home team was not to be denied as Malcom swept home a right-sided cross on the half-hour mark to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Ten minutes later came the first real flashpoint of the game when Michael Webb of Arnett Gardens and Dasha Satchwell of Tivoli Gardens were both shown the red card by Referee Oshane Nation for violent conduct, after they clashed in the middle of the field.

With both teams playing a man short there was more space on the field for the attacking players to operate, and that was seen frequently in the second half.

Reid came close to finding the equaliser shortly after the restart, but his whipped free kick was seen all the way by Damion Hyatt who punched the ball over the crossbar for a corner kick.

There was another plot twist in the 59th minute when Ramone McGregor was also sent to an early shower by referee Nation for serious foul play, after a wild swing from the defender resulted in a boot to the face of substitute Devroy Gray.

With a third of the game to play with just nine men it was always going to be a challenge for Arnett Gardens, but they had a glorious chance to put the game to bed when Malcolm met a cross from Lamar Neil. However, the striker was left holding his head as the ball crashed against the crossbar and rebounded into play.

Hyatt then produced a blinder of a save to deny Tivoli substitute Rodico Wellington, tipping over a piledriver that was headed for the roof of the net.

Arnett appeared to be holding on for a famous win until they were stung by their former player. Tivoli were mounting attack after attack and Anderson, who had stayed up field after a free kick, was in the right spot at the back post to fire home a cross to make it 1-1 in the 86th minute.

Both teams gave it their all to find the winner in the remaining minutes but, in the end, had to settle for a share of the spoils in a memorable game at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.

The win sees sixth-place Arnett close the gap on fifth-place Dunbeholden to mere goal difference as both teams are now on 35 points following Sunday's results. Tivoli remain in seventh place on 33 points.

Teams: Arnett Gardens — Damion Hyatt, Ramone McGregor, Jamar Martin, Michael Webb, Lamard Neil, Tamar Edwards, Rickardo Oldham, Romeo Guthrie, Fabian Reid, Steve Clarke (Jahwani Hinds 62nd), Kemal Malcolm (Javanie Mitchell 79th)

Subs not used: Chadeem Rodriques, Damari Deacon, Javonie Simms, Al Nesbeth, Odane Samuels

Booked: Webb (40th-ejected) McGregor (59th-ejected), Edwards (21st), Neil (53rd), Clarke (57th)

Tivoli Gardens — Davian Watkins, Kemar Flemmings, Ranike Anderson, Jabeur Johnson, Shavar Campbell, Tkevin Garnett, Trayvone Reid (Junior McGregor 68th), Davion Garrison, Jermaine Johnson (Rodico Wellington 73rd), Dasha Satchwell, Stephen Barnett (Devroy Grey 48th)

Subs not used: Nicholas Clarke, Jamie Robinson, Newton Sterling, Horatio Morgan

Booked: Satchwell (40th-ejected), Flemmings (77th), Johnson (90+1)

Referee: Oshane Nation

Assistant Referees: Ripton Archer, Ricardo McKenzie

Fourth Official: Weston Costly

Match Commissioner: Delroy Josephs