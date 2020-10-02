Late Arnett defender Stevens struggled with high blood pressure, says relative

Family members of former national player Shane Stevens is awaiting an autopsy, but they believe he could have died from issues related to hypertension (high blood pressure).

Stevens, 38, was found dead on Monday by his brother, but family members have theorised that he could have died last week Friday in Florida.

A distraught Karen McLeish, who grew Stevens as her son, told the Jamaica Observer that Stevens, who lived in Philadelphia, went to visit his younger brother in Florida.

“It touch mi head bad, bad, bad. I was just on the phone with his sister,” said McLeish, as her hoarse voice was barely audible.

McLeish, who grew Stevens following her relationship with his father, said “my love for him grew passed stepmother stage”.

Stevens, who had one cap for Jamaica at the senior level, was a part of the historic youth teams that played in the 1999 Under-17 World Cup and the 2001 Under-20 World Cup.

He migrated, according to McLeish, about 2005 and was living in Philadelphia. Early last month, he went to Flroida to visit his younger brother, who is the son of McLeish.

“But my son left him at home and headed to Georgia with his wife, and when they landed in Georgia, they tried calling him but they got no answer,” she pointed out.

“He was not that type of person. As long as a family member called and he saw it, he is going to return the call. So they got worried and sent somebody to open the door, but they couldn't get in,” McLeish explained.

“So when they reached home on Monday, as his wife reached the door, they smelt it and when they pulled the door, they found him on the bed. All now my son can't come to,” said McLeish.

“He suffered from very bad high blood pressure and he refused to take medication. Him just not taking it. The last time he went to the doctor, they said he was a dead man walking,” McLeish revealed.

Stevens was a towering defender displaying his skills for his community club Arnett Gardens and the national teams.

National assistant Reggae Boyz Coach Jerome Waite, who guided Stevens at Arnett Gardens, remembered him as a talented player.

“He was one of those players who worked hard and is pretty passionate about the game and always wanted to win,” said Waite.

Current Arnett Gardens Head Coach Alex Thomas, who played alongside Stevens, in a Facebook post said that Stevens was “one of the best defenders I played with”.

— Howard Walker