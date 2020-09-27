Late Coach Humphrey remembered as passionate lover of sports

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Well-known coach and physical education teacher Dwayne Humphrey, who died of a heart attack at the University of the West Indies hospital early Thursday morning, was described by his brother Rayon as a “go getter” whose death was a “loss for sports”.

The 47 year-old Humphrey, who last coached Alston High to the second round of the ISSA daCosta Cup football competition last season, their best in years, was hospitalised with a heart condition that he suffered from for the past 20 years, his family told the Sunday Observer.

He was due to undergo heart surgery when he passed.

Humphrey, who had travelled to Germany three years ago to get treatment for his heart, needed surgery for problems with the valves to his heart which was also enlarged, but died before he could undergo any of the procedures, even the preparatory ones, despite most of the money being raised to cover the surgeries.

His sister Natalie, who was his main care-giver up to the time of his passing, told the Sunday Observer he passed just before 3:00am on Thursday and the official cause of death was “cardiac arrest”. She said the doctors had told her he also had “damage to his kidneys as well”.

Natalie recalled that her brother, who was older than her was “passionate in capital letters and strong”, adding he was always competitive even while growing up and looked out for the less fortunate.

Humphrey, a certified coach of football, cricket and tennis, taught physical education at St James Prep in Montego Bay for years. He also coached at Knockalva Technical and Irwin High and was part of the youth coaching staff at Montego Bay United, while coaching Reggae Youths FC in the Western Confederation Super League.

The former Petersfield High student, who represented his school in three sports — football, cricket and track and field — died leaving his daughter Shantae.

The late Humphrey's plight was highlighted in the Observer just over three weeks ago after he made a plea for financial assistance to undergo what was then an urgent operation and a fundraising effort was launched by the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA), led by its president Stephen Smith.

Smith tsaid yesterday the response to the fundraising was “positive” with several overseas donors making contributions.

“Coach Humphrey had touched a lot of lives, especially when he worked at St James Prep and his death is a big loss,” Smith said. “We had hoped that we were able to raise the funds in time for him to do the operation and be able to live a comfortable life afterwards,” he added.