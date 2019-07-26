Late footballer Powell remembered for all-round ability

Former National beach footballer Jamoly Powell, who was found dead in Sanguinetti, Clarendon on Wednesday face down, was remembered by former cooaches as having possessed good all-round ability.

Powell, 30, was said to have gone jogging on his own as he was preparing for the upcoming Red Stripe Premier League season with Vere United, and is believed to have collapsed.

Jamoly's uncle, Rohan Powell, said “Marley”, as he is popularly called, usually jogs in the morning, but when he did not return home his family went searching for him about four to five hours later.

“They said he left out about 5:30 am to jog as he still trains and when time passed about four or five hours after they went to search for him, and found him face down,” said Powell.

“He was operating a car wash and a restaurant and I can tell you his girlfriend is pregnant and is due to have baby in a few months,” said a sombre Rohan.

Jamoly Powell, who showed tremendous talent at a tender age while playing in the Under-12 Corner League in Fletcher's Land, made his name at Lennon High School in the daCosta Cup, where he took them to the semi-finals.

He then went on to play for Sporting Central Academy, Waterhouse FC and Maverley -Hughenden and represented Jamaica at beach football under head coach Andrew Price.

“Heard he went jogging to improve his fitness and I wasn't aware of any health issues. This really caught us off guard,” said Price.

“He was a very nice player, good control, a good passer of the ball and very skilful, and that's one of the reasons why he was one of the youngest players that played on the beach football team because of his talent,” said Price.

Jamoly Powell's father was Evon Powell, a netball referee, who was gunned down at the corner of Sutton and Duke Streets in 2013.

Meanwhile, National Under-23 coach Donovan Duckie, who coached Powell at Sporting Central Academy for three years, said: “I can remember him as a person who was always humble, gracious in defeat and showed more humility when we won games.”

“ (He possessed) tremendous skills, his ability was out of the box. He had a feared left foot and was a top midfielder for us, very versatile. He was always a reserved type,” noted Duckie.

“I can remember when he left Sporting Central, I heard he found out that he had an illness and he never pushed to become the professional that Je-vaughn Watson became because they were also good friends. Good human being, good person and good team player,” he added.

