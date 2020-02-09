Late rally keeps Jaguars in hunt against Scorpions

A last-wicket rally between Veerasammy Permaul and Keon Joseph in late afternoon yesterday kept Guyana Jaguars in the hunt after debutant off-spinner Peat Salmon had given Jamaica Scorpions command of the regional four-day match in Providence.

At the close of the third day, the reigning five-time champions Jaguars were 155-9 in their second innings, needing another 27 runs for victory.

Permaul, who had made 35 in the home team's first-innings total of 190, is unbeaten on 20, while Joseph is on five. The pair has shared in an unbroken stand of 25 runs.

Off-spinner Salmon, who had grabbed only one wicket in the first innings, has second-innings figures of 7-56.

Scores: Scorpions 187 (79.5 overs) & 184 (62 overs); Jaguars 190 (83.1 overs) & 155-9 (50 overs)

Resuming their second innings from an overnight score of 50-3, the Scorpions continued to find the going tough against the Jaguars spinners — in particular slow left-arm orthodox bowler Permaul — and were bowled out for 184. Permaul claimed 6-50 in the second innings to finish with 10 wickets in the match

Guyanese-born left-hand opener Assad Fudadin, who began the day unbeaten on 13, was the first Scorpions batsman to go yesterday, trapped leg before wicket by off-spinner Kevin Sinclair for 19.

Left-hander Paul Palmer (15) and wicketkeeper/batsman Denis Smith (one) both fell to Permaul in quick succession as the Scorpions stumbled to 81-6.

Middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and Derval Green then added an invaluable 46 runs for the seventh wicket before the latter was dismissed by left-arm pacer Raymon Reifer for 19.

Reifer also accounted for Salmon (zero) as the Scorpions reached 131-8.

Another crucial partnership, this time worth 45 between Bonner and Jamie Merchant for the ninth wicket, stretched the Scorpions' lead close to 200. But Permaul dismissed Merchant (26) and last man Patrick Harty (zero) to close out the innings.

Bonner, who again showed good technique in testing conditions, hit five boundaries during his 124-ball top-score of 57 not out. The right-hander had made a second-highest score of 29 in the Scorpions first-innings total of 187.

Needing 182 for victory, the Jaguars' batsmen also had trouble against the slow bowlers.

Salmon got rid of Chandrapaul Hemraj (13) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (12), before off-spinner Merchant sent back Captain Leon Johnson (19) as the Jaguars skidded to 49-3.

It was 51-4 and later 62-5 when Salmon brought about the demise of left-hander Vishaul Singh (zero) and Christopher Barnwell (13), respectively.

However, wicketkeeper/batsman Anthony Bramble, who countered with a series of attacking strokes and left-hander Reifer kept the hosts afloat with a crucial 47-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Bramble went LBW to left-arm finger spinner Patrick Harty for a 36-ball 31, while Salmon returned to dismiss Reifer (13), Kevin Sinclair (13) and Nial Smith (zero) to leave the Jaguars staring defeat in the face at 130-9.

But Permaul and Joseph dug in stubbornly for just over half an hour to frustrate the Scorpions, while keeping the Jaguars' slim hopes alive.

— Sanjay Myers