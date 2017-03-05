Late strikes set back India 'A' as Holder keeps Windies 'A' alive
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Impressive fast bowler Chemar Holder struck twice late to pull West Indies “A” back into the contest but India “A” held the upper hand heading into today's final day of the second four-day “Test”.
Chasing 278 for victory at Queen's Park Oval, the visitors closed at 185 for three here yesterday, requiring only a further 92 runs to complete victory and take a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
They were cruising on 150 without loss behind half-centuries from openers Mayank Agarwal (81) and Priyank Panchal (68) before losing three wickets for 28 runs in the space of 52 deliveries.
Left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer got the breakthrough when he got one to straighten and hit Panchal's off stump, after the right-hander had faced 121 balls in 2 ¾ hours at the crease and struck nine fours and a six.
Holder then had Agarwal caught down the leg slide flicking at a full length delivery, ending an innings that lasted 134 balls, just under 3 ¼ hours and included 10 fours.
The 21-year-old Holder capped off a fine spell when he removed captain Hanuma Vihari for one in the day's penultimate over, caught by Jermaine Blackwood moving to his right at second slip.
Holder ended with two for 34 to follow up his five-wicket haul in the first innings.
Sunil Ambris had earlier stroked an accomplished 71 as West Indies were dismissed for 149 in their second innings after resuming the day in strife on 12 for four.
Crucially, Ambris put on 65 for the fifth wicket with Blackwood, who hit 31 before losing patience and edging a drive at a wide ball from seamer Shivam Dube, to be caught at a widish first slip by Easwaran.
He counted two fours and a six off 41 deliveries.
Ambris, yet to score at the start, faced 93 balls in just under 2 ¾ hours at the crease and struck 10 fours.
He lost Test wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich for five, driving a return catch to off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham and Reifer three balls later in the same over, bowled without scoring.
Tottering on 92 for seven, West Indies “A” benefited from two small partnerships as Ambris put on 26 for the eighth wicket with Rahkeem Cornwall (8) and a further 31 for the ninth wicket with Romario Shepherd (16 not out).
Ambris was eventually ninth out, taken at leg slip by Sandeep Warrier off Gowtham, who finished with five for 17.
SCOREBOARD
WEST INDIES A 1st Innings 318
INDIA A 1st Innings 190
WEST INDIES A 2nd Innings
(overnight 12 for four)
*K Brathwaite c wkp Bharat b
Warrier 10
M Hodge
c Panchal
b Mohammed Siraj 0
S Brooks
c Panchal b Warrier 0
J Warrican c Esawaran
b Warrier 0
S Ambris c Panchal
b Gowtham 71
J Blackwood
c Easwaran b Dube 31
+S Dowrich
c & b Gowtham 5
R Reifer b Gowtham 0
R Cornwall c Warrier
b Gowtham 8
R Shepherd not out 16
C Holder c Warrier
b Gowtham 0
Extras (b4, lb1, nb3) 8
TOTAL (all out, 39.5 overs) 149
Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-12, 3-12,
4-12, 5-77, 6-92, 7-92, 8-118,
9-149, 10-149
Bowling: Siraj 12-3-55-1,
Warrier 10-1-43-3, Dube 6-1-
18-1, Gowtham 7.5-3-17-5,
Markande 4-0-11-0
INDIA A 2nd Innings
(target: 278)
P Panchal b Reifer 68
M Agarwal c (sub) wkp J
Hamilton b Holder 81
A Easwaran not out 16
*H Vihari c Blackwood
b Holder 1
Anmolpreet
Singh not out 4
Extras (b5, lb3, w1, nb6) 15
TOTAL (3 wkts, 50 overs) 185
Fall of wickets: 1-150, 2-167,
3-178
Bowling: Holder 14-5-34-2,
Shepherd 11-2-35-0, Reifer
9-0-44-1, Cornwall 7-0-33-0,
Warrican 9-3-31-0
Position: India A require a further
92 runs for victory
Toss: West Indies
Umpires: D Buttler, Z Bassarath
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy