Late wickets shake Windies A after hard grind in the field
MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (CMC) — West Indies A lost the wickets of Brandon King and their Captain Rovman Powell in the space of four balls inside the final half-hour to undermine their fight for survival in the first four-day “Test” against New Zealand A yesterday.
The Jamaica Scorpions pair of King and Powell were dismissed for 22 and a third-ball duck, respectively, to pacer Scott Kuggelejin — and Windies A reached 57 for three in their second innings before rain brought an early close on the third day of the match at the Bay Oval, with the visitors still trailing by 195.
When stumps were drawn, Nicholas Pooran was not out on 25 and fellow left-hander Kyle Mayers was not out on three, and West Indies A will be hoping that the pair, two members of Kieron Pollard's recent Twenty20 International squad, can bat well into the final day on Sunday to save their skins.
This followed another hard grind for the Windies A bowlers, after the New Zealanders resumed from their overnight total of 321 for three.
The Caribbean side discovered the depth of the Blackcaps reserves' batting with wicketkeeper/batsman Dylan Cleaver scoring 85, Nathan Smith making 76, Joe Carter gathering 35 and Doug Bracewell adding 29 before the hosts were dismissed for 574 in their first innings about 15 minutes after tea, for a lead of 252.
Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr was the pick of West Indies A bowlers, with three for 108 from 24 overs and left-armed spinner Fabian Allen supported with three for 146 from 44.5 overs.
Windies A suffered an early setback, when left-handed opener Shayne Moseley was caught behind for five, driving loosely at a delivery from the home team's captain and pacer, Jacob Duffy, in the second over.
Pooran came to the crease and put on 47 with King for the second wicket to steady the innings for the visitors before Kuggelejin struck twice in his second over.
King essayed a back-foot drive, but he got a thick edge and was caught at gully, and Powell chased after a short, rising ball outside the off stump, top-edged and was caught behind, leaving Pooran and Mayers to bat through until rain stopped play.
Earlier in the day, Romario Shepherd gave West Indies A early success, when he bowled Cole McConchie for eight inside the first half-hour.
For just over an hour, the grind continued for Windies A before Mayers had Carter caught at gully about half-hour before lunch.
There was no further success for the Caribbean side before lunch and New Zealand A reached 404 for five.
Between lunch and tea, West Indies A leaked runs, but three wickets — two to Walsh — eased their burden.
Allen had Doug Bracewell caught at long off from a lofted drive in the fourth over after the interval, but Windies A met resistance, when Nathan Smith joined Cleaver and they put on 106 at a rapid clip for the seventh wicket.
Scoreboard
WEST INDIES A 1st Innings 322
NEW ZEALAND A 1st Innings
(overnight 321 for three)
G Phillips c and b Walsh 136
T Seifert lbw b Reifer 111
M Chapman c Shepherd b Pooran 45
J Carter c King b Mayers 35
C McConchie b Shepherd 8
+D Cleaver c and b Walsh 85
D Bracewell c Shepherd b Allen 29
N Smith c Walsh b Allen 76
S Kuggeleijn c Mayers b Walsh 13
I Sodhi b Allen 6
*J Duffy not out 0
Extras (b11, lb14, w4, nb1) 30
TOTAL (all out, 152.5 overs) 574
Fall of wickets: 1-226, 2-306, 3-308, 4-341, 5-377, 6-422, 7-528, 8-558, 9-574.
Bowling: Thomas 25-4-104-0 (nb1, w1); Reifer 19-3-49-1; Shepherd 20-6-58-1 (w3); Powell 3-0-37-0; Mayers 16-0-44-1; Allen 44.5-3-146-3; Walsh 24-0-108-3; Pooran 1-0-3-1.
WEST INDIES A 2nd Innings
S Moseley c wkpr Cleaver b Duffy 5
B King c Seifert b Kuggelejin 22
N Pooran not out 25
*R Powell c wkpr Cleaver b Kuggelejin 0
K Mayers not out 3
Extras (nb2)
TOTAL (3 wkts, 14.2 overs) 57
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-53, 3-53.
Bowling: Bracewell 5-0-27-0; Duffy 5-1-21-1; Kuggelejin 2.2-0-2-2; Sodhi 2-0-7-0.
Position: West Indies A trail by 195 with seven seven innings wickets standing.
Umpires: J Dempsey, T Parlane.
Match referee: G Baxter.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy