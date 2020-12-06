Late wickets shake Windies A after hard grind in the field

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (CMC) — West Indies A lost the wickets of Brandon King and their Captain Rovman Powell in the space of four balls inside the final half-hour to undermine their fight for survival in the first four-day “Test” against New Zealand A yesterday.

The Jamaica Scorpions pair of King and Powell were dismissed for 22 and a third-ball duck, respectively, to pacer Scott Kuggelejin — and Windies A reached 57 for three in their second innings before rain brought an early close on the third day of the match at the Bay Oval, with the visitors still trailing by 195.

When stumps were drawn, Nicholas Pooran was not out on 25 and fellow left-hander Kyle Mayers was not out on three, and West Indies A will be hoping that the pair, two members of Kieron Pollard's recent Twenty20 International squad, can bat well into the final day on Sunday to save their skins.

This followed another hard grind for the Windies A bowlers, after the New Zealanders resumed from their overnight total of 321 for three.

The Caribbean side discovered the depth of the Blackcaps reserves' batting with wicketkeeper/batsman Dylan Cleaver scoring 85, Nathan Smith making 76, Joe Carter gathering 35 and Doug Bracewell adding 29 before the hosts were dismissed for 574 in their first innings about 15 minutes after tea, for a lead of 252.

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr was the pick of West Indies A bowlers, with three for 108 from 24 overs and left-armed spinner Fabian Allen supported with three for 146 from 44.5 overs.

Windies A suffered an early setback, when left-handed opener Shayne Moseley was caught behind for five, driving loosely at a delivery from the home team's captain and pacer, Jacob Duffy, in the second over.

Pooran came to the crease and put on 47 with King for the second wicket to steady the innings for the visitors before Kuggelejin struck twice in his second over.

King essayed a back-foot drive, but he got a thick edge and was caught at gully, and Powell chased after a short, rising ball outside the off stump, top-edged and was caught behind, leaving Pooran and Mayers to bat through until rain stopped play.

Earlier in the day, Romario Shepherd gave West Indies A early success, when he bowled Cole McConchie for eight inside the first half-hour.

For just over an hour, the grind continued for Windies A before Mayers had Carter caught at gully about half-hour before lunch.

There was no further success for the Caribbean side before lunch and New Zealand A reached 404 for five.

Between lunch and tea, West Indies A leaked runs, but three wickets — two to Walsh — eased their burden.

Allen had Doug Bracewell caught at long off from a lofted drive in the fourth over after the interval, but Windies A met resistance, when Nathan Smith joined Cleaver and they put on 106 at a rapid clip for the seventh wicket.

Scoreboard

WEST INDIES A 1st Innings 322

NEW ZEALAND A 1st Innings

(overnight 321 for three)

G Phillips c and b Walsh 136

T Seifert lbw b Reifer 111

M Chapman c Shepherd b Pooran 45

J Carter c King b Mayers 35

C McConchie b Shepherd 8

+D Cleaver c and b Walsh 85

D Bracewell c Shepherd b Allen 29

N Smith c Walsh b Allen 76

S Kuggeleijn c Mayers b Walsh 13

I Sodhi b Allen 6

*J Duffy not out 0

Extras (b11, lb14, w4, nb1) 30

TOTAL (all out, 152.5 overs) 574

Fall of wickets: 1-226, 2-306, 3-308, 4-341, 5-377, 6-422, 7-528, 8-558, 9-574.

Bowling: Thomas 25-4-104-0 (nb1, w1); Reifer 19-3-49-1; Shepherd 20-6-58-1 (w3); Powell 3-0-37-0; Mayers 16-0-44-1; Allen 44.5-3-146-3; Walsh 24-0-108-3; Pooran 1-0-3-1.

WEST INDIES A 2nd Innings

S Moseley c wkpr Cleaver b Duffy 5

B King c Seifert b Kuggelejin 22

N Pooran not out 25

*R Powell c wkpr Cleaver b Kuggelejin 0

K Mayers not out 3

Extras (nb2)

TOTAL (3 wkts, 14.2 overs) 57

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-53, 3-53.

Bowling: Bracewell 5-0-27-0; Duffy 5-1-21-1; Kuggelejin 2.2-0-2-2; Sodhi 2-0-7-0.

Position: West Indies A trail by 195 with seven seven innings wickets standing.

Umpires: J Dempsey, T Parlane.

Match referee: G Baxter.