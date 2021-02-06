Leading men's Grand Slam winners

Melbourne, Australia (AFP) — Leading men's Grand Slam title winners ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on Monday. 20 — Roger Federer (SUI) 20 — Rafael Nadal (ESP) 17 — Novak Djokovic (SRB) 14 — Pete Sampras (USA) 12 — Roy Emerson (AUS) 11 — Rod Laver (AUS), Bjorn Borg (SWE) 10 — Bill Tilden (USA) 9 — Fred Perry (GBR), Ken Rosewall (AUS), Ivan Lendl, Andre Agassi, Jimmy Connors (all USA)

