Leading women's Grand Slam winners

Melbourne, Australia (AFP) — Leading women's Grand Slam title winners ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on Monday. 24 — Margaret Court (AUS) 23 — Serena Williams (USA) 22 — Steffi Graf (GER) 19 — Helen Wills Moody (USA) 18 —Chris Evert, Martina Navratoliva (both USA) 12 — Billie Jean King (USA) 9 — Maureen Connolly, Monica Seles (both USA)

