Left-hander Pooran cameo unable to save Yorkshire

LEEDS, England (CMC) — Flamboyant West Indies left-hander Nicholas Pooran did his growing reputation little harm with a stroke-filled knock, but his efforts were not enough to prevent Yorkshire from suffering a nine-run loss to Lancashire in the T20 Blast here Thursday.

Chasing 171 at Headingley, Pooran top-scored for the hosts with 43 off 31 deliveries, but his dismissal in the 18th over with 31 runs required for victory, all but ended Yorkshire's hopes.

Pooran's fireworks were needed after Yorkshire started poorly, losing both openers with 16 runs on the board in the second over.

And even though Harry Brook scored a run-a-ball 30 and David Willey, 32 off 25 deliveries, their 62-run stand was a slow one requiring 47 balls, and it left Yorkshire facing a required run rate of nine when they were separated.

Pooran arrived to launch a counter-attack, smashing three fours and three sixes in a 34-run, fifth-wicket stand with Gary Ballance (4) to power the innings.

But the Trinidadian missed a swing at Saqib Mahmood (3-33) and was bowled at 140 for six, and the Yorkshire lower order buckled under the pressure.

Captain Dane Vilas had earlier top-scored with 43 of 24 balls as Lancashire reached 170 for six from their 20 overs after opting to bat first.

Alex Davies and Liam Livingstone, both with 25, posted 45 for the first wicket while Australian Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with 25, in a 61-run fourth wicket partnership with Vilas.