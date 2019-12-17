Legacy go all the way in Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Six-A-Side competition

A goal either side of the half-time break from Alex Gardener helped newcomers Legacy win the seventh staging of the Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Six-A-Side Football competition at the Foska Oval on Sunday.

Legacy, the youngest team participating in the competition this year, defied the odds to make it all the way to the final in which they faced another first timer Lyrics, who were left singing the “blues” after man of the match Gardener ran their defence ragged.

Gardener was in the right spot to score at the back post, just past midway the first half — to give his team a 1-0 lead at the break and then powered home the second for his team midway the second half to seal the win against a Lyrics team that had no rhythm when it mattered most.

Legacy collected $180,000 for winning this year's tournament, while Lyrics received $100,000 for finishing runners-up.

A second-half strike from Dwayne Coke was enough to earn Trendsetta a 1-0 win over Eurotrend in the third-place play-off which preceded the final. Trendestta walked away with $50,000 for their efforts.

Eurotrend, who finished fourth in the competition, were voted the Most Disciplined team and received the award for Best Dressed team on the opening day.

Renaldo Walker of Legacy was the MVP of the league, while his teammate Anthony Fagan was voted best defender for 2019.

Tournament organiser Olympian Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was pleased with the outcome of the day's activities.

“This is our peace through sports initiative and I am really excited about the outcome today. We had the youngest team ever, since the inception of the competition, to actually walk away with the trophy — team Legacy,” she said.

Fraser-Pryce explained the idea behind starting the competition seven years ago.

“We started the competition to foster holistic development for the young men within the communities, and also around the communities because I believe that the devil finds work for idle hands. So if we can engage them with the game of football we can help them to settle their differences a different way; they can come together, it doesn't matter where they are from, and they can play football and have fun,” she said.

The 100m women's 2019 World champion said she had second thoughts about hosting the tournament this year, but decided to go ahead after remembering the original reasons why she started in 2012.

“Earlier this year…there was a flare-up in the community and I was considering not having the competition. But then I remembered that the reason I started the competition was to foster peace in the community, and if we are able to still have the competition and help the individuals in the community to understand initiatives like these can only take place when we are violence-free.

“It's a great way to bring the community members together. They look forward to it, to come out each evening to have fun and celebrate, and I would love to be able to have initiatives like these that continue to get rid of the violence that is in the community,” she implored.

“We can have great initiatives that will impact the overall growth within the community — not just for the men but also for the women and the kids as well,” Fraser-Pryce concluded.

