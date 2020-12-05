Legality favoured for Errol 'Big Sub' Subratie Memorial Trophy race

FROM all indications the Richard Azan-conditioned, three-year-old American-bred bay colt Eroy and the Anthony Nunes-trained, four-year-old American-bred dark bay colt Legality are expected to be the main contenders to take home the $1-million Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance Errol “Big Sub” Subtarie Memorial Trophy feature at Caymanas Park today.

Eroy, who suffered a stone squeeze and thus was a late scratch from the United Racehorse Trainers' Association Trophy over seven and a half furlongs (1,500m) on November 21, is the ante-post favourite.

Legality, however, ran in the United Racehorse Trainers' Association Trophy and came from off the pace to finish 3 ½ lengths second behind upset winner Jamai Raja in a quick 1:30.3 minutes.

Eroy, last Sunday in his exercise workout, galloped six and a half furlongs (1,300m) in a good time of 1:19.4 with six furlongs (1,200m) done in 1:13.2, which suggests that he is ready to roll for this one-mile (1,600m) trip. Jockey Dick Cardenas has replaced Omar Walker in the saddle.

Legality will also be suited by the extension in the trip and, given his running style in which he can be up in the pace or coming from behind, this makes him a very dangerous contender wh could get home in front of Eroy, especially with the bustling Dane Nelson remaining in the saddle.

These two horses have never met before but based on preparations of both both and the nature of the race, the event is expected to be a robust tussle to the wire. The fact that both Nunes and Nelson are seeking to win their respective championships, the egde is given to Legality.

The race is positioned as the ninth and final event of the day with a post time of 4:50 pm. First race is at 12:05 pm.

The race, however, is not limited to these two foreigners as the line-up has other capable runners in Master Of Hall, Uncle Frank, Superluminal and Big Bang. They all can land that telling blow should Eroy or Legality put a foot wrong in this race.

Also on tap is the $2-million Front Runner Cup, a native-bred, two-year-old maiden special weight event sponsored by Nutramix. The race has attracted seven juveniles and they will run over six furlongs.

Here Nunes once gain holds the key with chestnut colt Acero, bred from Lion Tamer out of the Traditional mare Electrifying, making him a half-brother to speedsters Patriarch and Universal Boss.

Acero has done some bullet work, suggesting that he is well advanced and ready to display his talent. In his last workout coming into this race last Saturday Acero blasted five furlongs (1,000m) in a decent 1:00.2, beating stable companion Big Bang who clocked 1:00.4. Cardenas has the leg up on the debutant. Billy Whiz, The Genesis and Alexa's Dream should fight for the minor placings.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Dream of Mine/Top Gear/Star Lee

Race 2) Killer Bee/Regning King/Night Light

Race 3) Celebration/Super Amia/Gimmiplanka

Race 4) Papito/Lava Boy/ King Rael

Race 5) Pakman/Smokey Topaz/Balazo

Race 6) He’sthereal Links/Dash Board/Movie Star

Race 7) Acero/Billy Whizz/Alexa’s dream

Race 8) Action Run/Loose Ball/Contractor

Race 9) Legality/Eroy/Master of Hall