Legality to right the wrongs in Overnight Allowance feature

HAVING been given a much-needed break to get refreshed, Anthony Nunes' American-bred Legality is expected to put away rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event which will highlight proceedings on the 10-race card at Caymanas Park today.

With no trophy being offered, this event set to go nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) for a $1-million purse, will fittingly bring the curtains down on a nice-looking programme which promises some amount of excitement throughout the day.

First post time is 11:40 am.

Legality, who has been a prominent Overnight Allowance contender from 2019, before going on a lengthy 11-month break, has hardly missed a beat since returning in November last year, despite only winning a solitary race.

The five-year-old's highlight reel for last season includes three-consecutive second-place finishes in Overnight Allowance contests and a sixth-place finish behind Trevor's Choice in an Open Allowance dash over five and a half furlongs (1,100m) on December 27.

In his seasonal bow on January 9, Legality was not beaten far in seventh place behind stablemate Prince Charles over six and a half furlongs (1,300m), before being put to rest by Nunes.

That one-month break is now expected to prove rewarding today as Legality returns nicely freshened in an event in which he not only has the best form to recommend, but will also enjoy the more relaxed pace in this two-turn run and should come away an easy winner.

Note that though up in the scales at 56.5 kg (125lb), Legality has been reunited with co-champion Dane Nelson who was aboard for all four of his top two finishes last year.

Legality's main threat should come from stable companions Big Bang and Tricky One, as well as Coco Chanel and Uncle Vinnie — all of whom are seasoned two-turn runners.

Big Bang placed sixth in the recent Mortimer “Morty” Heron Memorial Cup over eight and a half furlongs (1,700m) on January 23, but having been eased in the scales and with the extra real estate to work with, he should prove more competitive here.

The same is true for Tricky One, who placed seventh in that same event, but will be more at home in present company.

Rowan Mathie's Coco Chanel finished a good second behind Crimson in the Fan Appreciation Day Trophy over today's distance on January 1 and is again expected to run well, especially with an ease in the scales due to the apprentice claim of female rider Samantha Fletcher.

The Leroy Tomlinson-trained Uncle Vinnie finished fourth on January 23 in the Mortimer “Morty” Heron Memorial Cup and is still fit enough to prove equal to the task here.

Philip Feanny's Messi closed well to finish third behind Double Crown and Another Affair in the Mortimer “Morty” Heron Memorial Cup and as such, should relish the extra real estate here.

Since his last run Messi has worked well at exercise and despite now carrying top weight of 57.0kg (126lb) to accommodate Ian Spence, he should again be seen making strong headway in deep stretch, but where he finishes from there is left to be seen.

Meanwhile, Dada's Nala, Purple Wayne, Sebastian and Drone Strike are expected to be left behind.