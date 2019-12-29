Leicester end Pellegrini's time at West Ham, Man U close on top four

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — A much-changed Leicester inflicted the final blow of Manuel Pellegrini's time in charge of West Ham with a 2-1 win yesterday, as Manchester United closed on the Premier League's top four with a 2-0 victory at Burnley.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford struck late in each half to take United above Tottenham in fifth, after Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw at Norwich.

Pellegrini was sacked soon after the Hammers succumbed to a Leicester side that made nine changes followiung a Boxing Day thrashing by Liverpool.

Jamie Vardy was among those missing due to the birth of his daughter, but Kelechi Iheanacho and Demarai Gray made the most of their chance for a rare Premier League start by scoring either side of half-time.

The Foxes move 10 points behind Liverpool and stretch their lead in second over Manchester City to four points.

Pablo Fornals levelled for the Hammers just before half-time, but a seventh defeat in nine games left them just one point above the relegation zone.

United closed to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea, with Martial and Rashford again their talismen at Turf Moor.

Martial produced a clinical finish after Andreas Perreira pounced on an error from Charlie Taylor a minute before half-time.

The Frenchman had another goal ruled out in the second half, but United had to wait till stoppage time to secure all three points when Rashford rounded off a rapid counter-attack.

Tottenham edged ahead of Wolves on goal difference into sixth, but missed the chance to leapfrog Chelsea as their defensive deficiencies were again exposed by bottom-of-the-table Norwich.

Mario Vrancic was afforded time and space to fire the Canaries into an early lead. and only the finest of margins on a VAR review for offside denied Teemu Pukki putting Norwich 2-0 up before half-time.

Christian Eriksen's brilliant free kick levelled for Spurs early in the second half, but Jose Mourinho's men shot themselves in the foot again soon after as Serge Aurier's own goal restored Norwich's lead.

Tottenham's dominance after the break was rewarded eight minutes from time through Harry Kane's penalty, after the England international had been chopped down inside the area.

