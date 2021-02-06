Lemonious, Freeman cop 60m hurdles win at Arkansas Qualifier

The Jamaican pair of Phillip Lemonious and Daszay Freeman, both running for University of Arkansas, won their respective 60m hurdles final on yesterday's first day of the two-day Arkansas Qualifier in Faytetteville.

Former St Andrew Technical High School athlete Taisha Pryce of Kansas State University was also a winner at the Arkansas meet, taking the women's long jump.

A number of Jamaicans will be in action today, with dozens of meets spread across the United States, including former Edwin Allen sprint star Kevona Davis making a second attempt to compete in her first 60m race when she lines up in the Charlie Thomas Invitational at Texas A&M.

Davis false-started in her first attempt earlier this year at the Corky Classic at Texas Tech University, but has since run the 200m and taken part in relay races for the University of Texas at Austin.

World Athletics World Under-20 110m hurdles gold medallist Damion Thomas will also take part in the 60m hurdles, where he has the third-fastest time in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) so far this year.

Yesterday, Lemonious clocked a season's best 7.79 seconds to win the hurdles, the fifth-best time in the NCAA so far, edging Washington State University's Sam Brixey, who equalled his season's best 7.80 seconds, with Arkansas' Carl Elliott third in 7.81 seconds, equalling his season's best as well.

Brixey (7.86 seconds) and Elliott (7.87 seconds) had led after the preliminaries, while Lemonious had won his heat in 7.95 seconds to advance.

Freeman, formerly of Manchester High School and The Queen's School, won for the first time this season, running a season's best 8.20 seconds, getting to the tape ahead of Bahamian Carifta Games medallist Charisma Taylor, who clocked her season's best 8.24 seconds for the silver.

Pryce had a best mark of 6.37m, her best this season, and jumped into the top 10 in the NCAA women's rankings, leading from the first round, despite three fouls.

Former Hydel High School jumper Rhianna Phipps, also of Kansas State, was third in the women's triple jump with a personal best 13.11m, as her teammate Anigbata Chinonyelum won with a personal best and meet record 13.61m with Taylor second with 13.30m.

Meanwhile, horizontal jumper Ryan Brown, formerly of G C Foster Sports College and who transferred from Division Two Lincoln University of Missouri, placed sixth in the men's 60m dash in 7.00 seconds, wearing the maroon of the University of Arkansas.

