Leon Bailey-led initiative provides food supplies to elderly, poor

Over 100 persons in the communities of Cassava Piece, Grant's Pen Commons and Stony Hill were yesterday gifted groceries by the Leon Bailey Foundation and the Craig Butler-led Phoenix Academy as they partnered to alleviate some of the hardships occasioned by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With the crippling effects on regular day-to-day life by the deadly disease, especially on the elderly, poor and shut-in, Jamaican football star Bailey and his mentor and adopted father Butler decided to initiate the aid project.

While Bailey remains in Germany with his Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, Butler, decked in white shorts and matching colour T-shirt, along with his entourage, visited the communities and handed out food and household supplies, including flour, rice, corned beef, salt fish, baked beans, sausages, condensed milk, cooking oil, toiletries, among other things.

Beneficiaries are expected to be receiving these packages everyday for two weeks.

“The effort from Empire Entertainment and Leon Bailey, myself and Travis Blagrove, we recognised the need. As you can see earlier there is a lady, 100 years old, she was shut-in, cannot come out, and there is no one to help her, and her son doesn't even have legs,” Butler told the Jamaica Observer while touring the Cassava Piece area.

The elderly woman, Icilda Creary, who whispered her age as 100, was grateful. She and her son Keith Lopez were, however, barely able to express themselves.

Butler continued: “So, I think it is very important that we give back to the community, especially at this time when we are facing this pandemic.

“We want to help as best as we can and are giving out packages each day, so they can at least cook food and be okay for the day, and tomorrow we come again,” he explained.

While in Cassava Piece, Butler and his team also visited Bailey's grandmother Vida Argille and were greeted with a huge hug. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Bailey, who made his senior Jamaica debut in 2019, said in a video message that it is time ambassadors step up in assisting their communities.

“We see the needs of our people and will do our best to help where it counts most,” said the wily winger, who has scored 19 goals for Leverkusen in 81 appearances.

“So my team and I have decided we will be contributing 100 bags of groceries per day to our main charities, Grant's Pen, Cassava Piece, Commons and Stony Hill communities, for people who live hand-to-mouth and are forced to stay home,” he noted.

“Anyone who wants to help the movement and play a part can reach out, and together we can overcome this obstacle. So, please, guys, be safe, stay strong and look forward to better days. Keep our fingers crossed and believe in God,” added Bailey.

To date, the COVID-19 has killed five people in Jamaica with approximately 143 persons testing positive as the island fights to contain the numbers.

Over 144,000 people have succumbed to the disease worldwide with over two million people affected, according to figures released from the World Health Organization.