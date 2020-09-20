Leon Bailey's agent Butler confirms player could make England move
Jamaican football star Leon Bailey could be on the move as his agent and adopted father Craig Butler confirmed as true rumours linking him to popular English Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspurs and Everton FC.
Butler, who has guided Bailey's career from a tender age, told the Jamaica Observer that “sometimes we must time our runs and make the right choices at the right time”.
The 23-year-old Bailey, who plays for German club Bayer Leverkusen, is said to on the radar of both Spurs and Everton according to the British press.
Bailey, who is described by Butler as a powerful player with unbridled potential, skill, speed, determination and creativity, should be given more playing time at Leverkusen.
Said Butler: “Leon Bailey whilst playing half the amount of games due to injuries, etcetera, has amassed the same number of points as the other two wingers and he deserves the opportunity to either be given the chance to lead Bayer Leverkusen to a real fight for the championship of the Bundesliga or the opportunity to move on.”
Bailey, who was signed by Leverkusen in 2017 from Belgian club Genk for €20 million, has scored 19 goals in 89 appearances, mostly playing as a left winger.
“We appreciate Bayer Leverkusen and their platform as the club continued to provide for him to do what he does best. Each professional footballer's goal is to move to the highest level and be the best he can be,” said Butler.
But with a market value of nearly €30 million as per Transfermarkt.com, Leverkusen is said to be demanding around €45 million for Bailey.
“Tottenham and Everton are two top clubs and deserve ...our respect and due consideration,” said Butler.
He continued: “Jose Mourinho is indeed a top-class coach and we admire these clubs whilst remaining loyal and respectful to Bayer Leverkusen and the employment contract we have with them.”
— Howard Walker
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy