Leon Bailey's agent Butler confirms player could make England move

Jamaican football star Leon Bailey could be on the move as his agent and adopted father Craig Butler confirmed as true rumours linking him to popular English Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspurs and Everton FC.

Butler, who has guided Bailey's career from a tender age, told the Jamaica Observer that “sometimes we must time our runs and make the right choices at the right time”.

The 23-year-old Bailey, who plays for German club Bayer Leverkusen, is said to on the radar of both Spurs and Everton according to the British press.

Bailey, who is described by Butler as a powerful player with unbridled potential, skill, speed, determination and creativity, should be given more playing time at Leverkusen.

Said Butler: “Leon Bailey whilst playing half the amount of games due to injuries, etcetera, has amassed the same number of points as the other two wingers and he deserves the opportunity to either be given the chance to lead Bayer Leverkusen to a real fight for the championship of the Bundesliga or the opportunity to move on.”

Bailey, who was signed by Leverkusen in 2017 from Belgian club Genk for €20 million, has scored 19 goals in 89 appearances, mostly playing as a left winger.

“We appreciate Bayer Leverkusen and their platform as the club continued to provide for him to do what he does best. Each professional footballer's goal is to move to the highest level and be the best he can be,” said Butler.

But with a market value of nearly €30 million as per Transfermarkt.com, Leverkusen is said to be demanding around €45 million for Bailey.

“Tottenham and Everton are two top clubs and deserve ...our respect and due consideration,” said Butler.

He continued: “Jose Mourinho is indeed a top-class coach and we admire these clubs whilst remaining loyal and respectful to Bayer Leverkusen and the employment contract we have with them.”

