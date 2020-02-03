Lesson not only for Girlz, but JFF too — Busby

MCALLEN, Texas — Though still finding their 0-9 loss to Canada a hard pill to swallow, Reggae Girlz Head Coach Hubert Busby believes the scoreline was not only a lesson for his team but also for the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) administrators.

The 51st-ranked Jamaicans, who made their World Cup debut last year and were expected to prove formidable in this Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers, were made to look out of their depth by eighth-ranked Canada at H-E-B Park on Saturday.

They were torn apart by a rampant Canadian attack that greedily hogged possession and fluently passed it around between themselves.

Even without two of their recognised strikers — the iconic Christine Sinclair and Nichelle Prince — Canada's plan was flawlessly executed, as they outplayed the Jamaicans in midfield before surging forward, scoring three times before half-time.

Young Jordyn Huitema hammered in a five-timer, with Janine Beckie securing a hat trick, while Deanne Rose had the other goal.

While chiding his players for their timid display, Busby also attributed the poor performance to a lack of adequate preparation, as the team was only given one camp lasting just over nine days coming into the tournament.

“That has been an ongoing situation in terms of what preparation really looks like [Fifa] and the difference was clear between ourselves and Canada. I think the bigger picture is that whenever we have windows, we need to get on a plane and head to South America, or head overseas to Europe where a lot of our players are based now, and play some games,” Busby told the Jamaica Observer.

He continued: “We need continuity, especially when you're in a confederation playing against top teams in the world such as Mexico and Canada. Regardless of financial resources, the ability to sit down and plan out a calendar (and using the Fifa window) is something that we've been obviously speaking about for years.

“So, when you get that, you get continuity, and with continuity comes confidence. And, ultimately, that's what we lacked today (Saturday). We lacked confidence, and obviously that will happen when you're playing against teams that have played together for over nine years.

From start to finish he said this was the worst Jamaica's Reggae Girlz have played in recent times and readily admitted that team's performance could also reflect the coaching staff.

While there was no shortage of talent on the bench, there was very little Busby and his assistants, Andrew Price, David Gough, and Alicia Wilson-Lopez, could do to thwart Canada's romp, despite every act to limit the damage.

As they sought answers, Busby and his team held an almost two-hour meeting, which included going over film of the game, shortly after an early morning training session yesterday.

“We all have to take responsibility as a collective body; obviously it starts with the coach, but at the end of the day, players have to be able to go out there and play. But that's a part of coaching, when things go right, you share in the success, but when it doesn't, we must take responsibility.

“But the reality is that when the game is being played, players have to be able to execute, and I think we didn't really do that. So, if I got the personnel wrong, then that's my responsibility,” Busby noted.

“But going forward we have to be more organised, both on and off the field, because if you look at the goals that were scored, a lot of them had to do with focus and a lack of communication, and dare I say, at times, effort, and that just can't be a trademark of Jamaican football,” he reasoned.

The Jamaicans, who are third without a point, will square off against St Kitts and Nevis in a game of academic interest only tomorrow, while Canada and Mexico, both on six points, will battle for Group B honours. Mexico had defeated St Kitts and Nevis 6-0 on Saturday.