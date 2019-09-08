Let's do it again!

CATHERINE HALL, St James — The coaching staff of the Reggae Boyz was pleased with Friday night's 6-0 trouncing of Antigua and Barbuda in their opening Concacaf Nations League Group B encounter at Montego Bay Sports Complex, and now they hope they can carry the form into Monday's game away to Guyana.

Belgium-based striker Shamar Nicholson scored a brace, while three players — first time call-up Bobby Reid, Germany-based Leon Bailey, and Albania-based Brian Brown all got their first goals in national colours, while Peter-Lee Vassell scored his sixth goal to round off the scoring.

The big win took Jamaica to the top of the points standing, on goal-difference, over Guyana, who beat Aruba 1-0, also on Friday night.

After just failing to stay in Group One, the elite group in Concacaf, Jamaica, are favourites to top the group and hopefully maintain their top-six ranking in the confederation, which will have an impact on their World Cup and Gold Cup qualification.

“We did well; one of the things we took away from the game was how well they played together, something that we need to continue to emphasise,” Assistant Coach Jerome Waite said at the post-game press conference.

Nicholson opened the scoring in the 11th minute when he beat the Antiguan goalkeeper Molvin James from close range, and Reid added the second from a sublime pass from Bailey in the 32nd minute.

Nicholson made it 3-0 when he headed home from close range in the 51st minute. Brown, who replaced Junior Flemmings, scored in the 67th minute, followed 10 minutes later by a terrific left-footed effort from Bailey, while another second-half sub, Vassell, made it 6-0 in the 81st minute.

Jamaica had drawn 1-1 against Antigua and Barbuda last year and Waite said they were happy with the goals. “It's not just winning but scoring goals,” he said. “It could have been more goals today and goals are always a plus, and we expect to build on it and hope to carry it over into the next game Monday.”

Despite the lopsided win, Waite said there were still things to work on. “The score could have been more and we need to use these games to work on our finishing.”

He said Reid, who plays in the second-tier English Championships, had a good start. “It was a good performance, you can see his quality, his touch is excellent and he combines well with the players despite just starting to play with them.”

Meanwhile, Nicholson admitted he was disappointed in not completing a hat-trick. “It was not my best game, but we got the win, which is more important,” he said.