Lewandowski ends Champions League as top scorer
LISBON, Portugal (AFP) — Robert Lewandowski ended the 2019/20 Champions League season as the tournament's top scorer with 15 goals.
He was close to 16 when a first-half attempt came back off the post in the 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in yesterday's final.
The Polish star ended the season with 55 goals in all competitions.
However, Cristiano Ronaldo, with 17 goals in 2013-2014, retains the record for the highest number of Champions League goals in one season.
Top scorers:
15: Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
10: Haaland (Dortmund)
9: Gnabry (Bayern Munich)
6: Depay (Lyon), Jesus (Man City), Kane (Tottenham), Mertens (Napoli), Sterling (Man City)
5: Benzema (Real Madrid), Icardi (PSG), Ilicic (Atalanta), Martínez (Inter Milan), Mbappe (PSG), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Suarez (Barcelona)
