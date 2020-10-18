Lewandowski, Mueller doubles send Bayern second with Bielefeld win

BERLIN, Germany (AFP) ­— Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller both scored twice as Bayern Munich banished their early season blues with a thumping 4-1 win over Bundesliga minnows Arminia Bielefeld yesterday after a “crazy” first half.

Treble winners Bayern started the day in mid-table following a shock defeat to Hoffenheim last month, but victory in Bielefeld was enough to propel them back up to second place.

The champions burst out of the blocks and had an early penalty appeal turned down before Mueller bundled in the opener on eight minutes.

Lewandowski doubled the lead shortly afterwards, smashing the ball in from the edge of the area after a sharp cross from Leon Goretzka.

The Poland striker linked up with Mueller to make it 3-0 just before half-time, and returned the favour after the break with a pinpoint cross to set up Mueller's second.

Japan winger Ritsu Doan then pulled one back for Bielefeld on the break, the PSV Eindhoven loanee netting his first Bundesliga goal since moving to Germany in the summer.

Yet, despite a late red card for Corentin Tolisso, Bayern were untroubled in the final stages and can now turn their attention to Wednesday's Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid.

Hansi Flick's side now sit level on points with third-place Borussia Dortmund, who snatched a late 1-0 win at Hoffenheim earlier on Saturday.

Dortmund, who like Bayern had already lost one game this season, looked set to drop further points before Erling Haaland and Marco Reus came off the bench in the second half to breathe new life into a blunt performance.

Haaland, 20, surged forward on the break to set up Reus with a tap-in and snatch Dortmund's first away victory over Hoffenheim in eight years.

Haaland was initially rested after he played three times for Norway in the previous two weeks, prompting criticism of the busy international schedule.

Dortmund and Bayern now sit one point behind league leaders RB Leipzig, who held onto top spot with a 2-0 win against surprise high-flyers Augsburg.

Angelino headed Leipzig in front on the stroke of half-time to score his second goal in two games, before Yussuf Poulsen doubled the lead with a sumptuous volley on 66 minutes.

Elsewhere, Lucas Alario's first-half header sealed a 1-0 win for Bayer Leverkusen and extended second-from-bottom Mainz's miserable run to four defeats in four games.

Promoted side Stuttgart continued their good start to the season as Marc-Oliver Kempf and Gonzalo Castro fired them to a 2-0 win away to Hertha Berlin, while Werder Bremen held Freiburg to a 1-1 draw in the south-west.

Freiburg took the lead early on through Philipp Lienhart and had a second goal ruled out for offside before Bremen's Niclas Fuellkrug levelled the scores from the penalty spot.