Easy does it!
Lewis hits undefeated 99 as Windies ease to victory
Bridgetown , Barbados (AFP) — Opening batsman Evin Lewis fell agonisingly short of a century as his undefeated 99 helped West Indies to cruise to a five-wicket win over Ireland in the first One-Day International (ODI) at Kensington Oval yesterday.
The 28-year-old left-hander made his runs off 99 balls with 13 boundaries and two sixes.
After dismissing Ireland for just 180, the West Indies reached their target with 100 balls to spare.
For Lewis, it was his eighth ODI half-century but he made a gallant attempt to go to what would have been a third century.
With the scores level, he launched Barry McCarthy over extra cover but his hopes of a six to end the game in style fell just inches short.
Off-spinner Simi Singh was the only Ireland bowler to complete his 10 overs, finishing with 2-44.
Earlier, West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph picked up four wickets as Ireland stumbled to 180 all out in the 47th over.
“For me, it's a really good start to the year,” said man-of-the-match Joseph.
“It's about putting in the hard work in training and doing the yards.
“I kind of had an idea of how I wanted to bowl today, and I just kept it simple and bowled to my plans.”
Wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker was Ireland's top scorer with 31 as the tourists collapsed following a solid start at Kensington Oval.
Joseph dismissed opening pair Paul Stirling (15) and debutant Gareth Delaney (19) as well as the dangerous Kevin O'Brien for just four as Ireland slumped from 51-1 to 88-6.
A seventh-wicket stand between Tucker and Mark Adair worth 54 runs restored a glimmer of hope for a side playing their first ODI since July.
Adair hit two fours and a six in a brisk 29 off 34 balls before he was stumped off the bowling of Hayden Walsh, with Tucker soon departing as Joseph struck again.
The three-match ODI series continues at the same venue tomorrow and concludes in Grenada on January 12.
That will be followed by three Twenty20 Internationals in Grenada (January 15) and St Kitts (January 18 and 19).
SCOREBOARD
Ireland
PR Stirling c Pollard b Joseph 15
GJ Delany c †Hope b Joseph 19
A Balbirnie (c) c †Hope b Chase 16
WTS Porterfield c †Hope b Cottrell 15
KJ O'Brien lbw b Joseph 4
LJ Tucker † c Walsh b Joseph 31
Simi Singh c †Hope b Cottrell 5
MR Adair st †Hope b Walsh 29
AR McBrine c Paul b Walsh 4
BJ McCarthy c King b Paul 13
WB Rankin not out 10
Extras (b 5, lb 5, nb 2, w 7) 19
TOTAL (all out, 46.1 Overs) 180
Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Stirling), 2-51
(Balbirnie), 3-62 (Delany), 4-68 (O'Brien),
5-80 (Porterfield), 6-88 (Singh), 7-142 (Adair),
8-150 (Tucker), 9-150 (McBrine), 10-180
(McCarthy)
Bowling: S Cottrell (9-1-39-2),
K Paul (7.1-0-34-1), A Joseph (10-1-32-4),
R Chase (10-0-35-1), H Walsh (10-0-30-2)
West Indies Innings (target: 181 runs from
50 overs)
S Hope † c Porterfield b McCarthy 13
E Lewis not out 99
B King c McCarthy b Simi Singh 20
S Hetmyer c †Tucker b Simi Singh 8
N Pooran c Simi Singh b McBrine 17
R Chase c †Tucker b Rankin 19
K Pollard (c) not out 0
Extras (lb 4, w 4) 8
TOTAL (5 wickets, 33.2 Overs) 184
To bat: K Paul, A Joseph, S Cottrell,
H Walsh
Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Hope), 2-98 (King),
3-112 (Hetmyer), 4-130 (Pooran), 5-178 (Chase)
Bowling: A McBrine (7-0-40-1),
B McCarthy (7.2-1-46-1), M Adair (2-0-24-0), S
Singh (10-0-44-2), W Rankin (7-1-26-1)
Result: West Indies won by 5 wickets
Series: West indies lead 1-0
Toss: Ireland
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WI), Ruchira
Palliyaguruge (SRI)
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (Eng)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy