Lewis, Khan guilty of code of conduct breach
During Match 14 of the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League both Evin Lewis of the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Ali Khan of Trinbago Knight Riders were charged by the on-field umpires with breaching Article 2.2.4 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct for Players — Inappropriate & deliberate physical contact between players in the course of play during an International Match.
The incident occurred following the third ball of the Super Over being bowled by Ali Khan.
Both players pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the following sanctions imposed by match referee Simon Taufel, which are in keeping with the sanctioning guidelines provided for such breaches, at Article 7.3 of the Code:
Evin Lewis — 100 per cent of his match fee, and Ali Khan — 75 per cent of his match fee.
