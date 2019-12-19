Liguanea United are Guardian Life/KSAFA U-10 champs again

Liguanea United are champions of the Guardian Life/Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) Under-10 football championships for the third time after they unseated defending champions Norbrook Strikers with a 2-1 win at The University of the West Indies (UWI)/Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Sunday, in what was a repeat of the final in September.

Goals from Rashawn Williams and Nicholai Banton sealed the win for Liguanea United, while Kevaughn Galloway got the consolation for Norbrook in the final of the sixth staging of the competition.

Exodus Academy were comprehensive winners in the third-place game, smashing Real Mona 3-0.

KSAFA President Wayne Shaw labelled last weekend's staging as the best one yet.

“In terms of organisation, this was the best one. We started on time, everything ran like clockwork and we completed on time.

“I want to commend my General Secretary Dwayne Dillon and his team for the sterling work they did. I also want to thank the Jamaica Football Federation for the use of the facility and the execution by their staff to ensure that things went well.”

The final day of the two-day competition began with the quarter-finals with Norbrook Strikers beating Mannings Hill Strikers 2-0, Liguanea United clipping Jogo Bonito 1-0, Exodus Academy disposing of Brown's Town 3-0, and Real Mona edging St Hugh's Prep 1-0.

Norbrook Strikers needed penalties to get the better of Exodus A after the teams played out a 1-1 semi-final draw, but they were able to hold their nerves to win 3-2.

Liguanea United had no such difficulties in the other semi-final, thumping Real Mona 5-0 to set up a mouth-watering final.

The final lived up to expectations as Williams put Liguanea ahead after just four minutes. Norbrook's response was swift as Galloway levelled things up for his team two minutes later.

However, Banton, who was named the best midfielder of the tournament, ensured that his team got their second hold on the title when he fired home the winner in the 12th minute of the match.

The winners Liguanea United took home $70,000, while the runner-up Norbrook Strikers were awarded $60,000. Third-place finishers Exodus Academy received $40,000, and Real Mona got $30,000 for fourth place.

There were a number of individual award winners on the day as well, most of which were swept by the winning team.

The top goalkeeper for the tournament was Omario White of Liguanea United, while his teammate Miquan Grant was the top defender. The best team manager was Hugh HoYoung, while the top coach was Orlando Clarke. The best organised team was Exodus Academy.

The leading goalscorer trophy was shared between Jamone Lyle of Norbrook Strikers and Romario Grant of Exodus Academy, who both scored seven goals in a tournament where a whopping 95 goals were scored. Lyle was also voted the tournament's Most Valuable Player.