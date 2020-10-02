Little fireworks from Russell, Narine but KKR still win

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Neither Andre Russell nor Sunil Narine had a major impact but Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) still managed to brush aside Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs to win their second-straight game in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Sent in, KKR got up to 174 for six off their 20 overs at the Dubai International Stadium with Shubman Gill top-scoring with 47 from 34 balls and Eoin Morgan striking an unbeaten 34 from 23 deliveries towards the end.

Batting at number four, the big-hitting Russell belted three sixes in a 14-ball 24 before holing out to deep point off medium pacer Ankit Rajpoot at the start of the 15th over.

Gill had earlier counted five fours and a six as he put on 36 for the first wicket with left-hander Narine who struck two fours and a six in 15 before he was bowled missing a swing at left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat in the fifth over.

The 21-year-old Gill put on a further 46 for the second wicket with Nitish Rana (22) before Morgan arrived to smash a four and a couple of sixes in his cameo to give the innings life late on.

Barbadian-born England speedster Jofra Archer, who accounted for Gill in the 12th over, bowled brilliantly to finish with two for 18 from four stingy overs.

In reply, English all-rounder Tom Curran belted an unbeaten 54 but was one of only three players in double figures as Royals came up short.

Royals lost wickets regularly to decline to 88 for eight in the 15th over and while Curran tried to rally the innings with two fours and three sixes in a 36-ball knock, his late flourish proved futile.

Off-spinner Narine gave up 40 from his four overs while pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti (2-13) and Shivam Mavi (2-20), along with leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy (2-25), all finished with two wickets each.