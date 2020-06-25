Liverpool thrash Palace to close in on Premier League title

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom (AFP) — Liverpool moved to the brink of celebrating a first league title in 30 years with a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on their return to Anfield behind closed doors yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp's men will be champions today should Manchester City fail to win at Chelsea or with a point when they face City in their next outing on July 2.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane scored the goals as Liverpool opened up a 23-point lead at the top of the table.

Before kick-off “You'll Never Walk Alone” boomed around a deserted Anfield, but without the usual accompanying chorus of nearly 55,000 fans.

Instead, banners and flags were draped over The Kop on the night Liverpool could have clinched the title had they won the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Klopp was able to bring back Salah and Andy Robertson from that 0-0 draw at Everton and the champions-elect were much more like their old selves as Palace struggled to keep the score respectable.

The Eagles arrived at Anfield on the back of four consecutive league wins, but any attacking threat they posed was greatly diminished once Wilfried Zaha limped off injured after just 15 minutes.

Zaha's absence allowed Alexander-Arnold free reign to attack down Liverpool's right but it was from a set-piece the England international truly showed his class.

The right-back curled a sumptuous free-kick beyond the grasp of Wayne Hennessey to settle any nerves on 23 minutes.

Jordan Henderson then struck the post and Virgil van Dijk's follow-up effort was blocked on the line by Joel Ward as the hosts began to find their rhythm.

Salah's dynamism was badly missed in a static performance at Goodison and the Egyptian showed the clinical touch Liverpool lacked on Sunday to control Fabinho's excellent ball over the top and slot home his 21st goal of the season just before half-time.

Liverpool's long wait for a title has been extended by three months due to the unprecedented coronavirus shutdown.

Meanwhile, Manchester United closed to within two points of the top four, thanks to Anthony Martial's hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

United are still far off challenging again for titles at the top of the table, but there are growing signs of momentum for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men as they extended their unbeaten run to 13 games.

Martial produced two predatory first-time finishes before half-time to put the Red Devils in command.

Sheffield United were riding high in March before football's shutdown for three months, but the Blades have now picked up just one point and failed to score in their three games since the restart.

United could have piled on much more pain after the break, but were content with one more goal as Martial completed his first career hat-trick with a cheeky chip from Marcus Rashford's pass.

Fifth-place could still be good enough for a place in next season's Champions League depending on the outcome of Manchester City's appeal against a two-season ban from European competition.