Let's do it!

TRACK and field stakeholders must find ways to get Jamaica's most successful sport going safely and as soon as possible says David Riley, president of the Jamaica Track and Field Coaches Association (JATAFCA), or else the country will face difficult times.

Riley, who was speaking at last week's Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) virtual calendar conference, said track and field athletics was one of the few things that Jamaica did very well at the highest level and it was important that there should not be any lowering of standards.

The current novel coronavirus pandemic, he said, had thrown up new hurdles and, in his capacity as the president of JATAFCA, he had outlined a raft of measures that had to be taken by meet organisers to help safeguard the health of stakeholders at track meets. And he said the success of the series of meets organised by the MVP Track Club (MVP TC) last year should be the blueprint to be followed.

“There are very few things in Jamaica that we are good at and even fewer things that we are great at, especially when compared with the global community,” the Excelsior High School head coach said.

“And I think during this time, and any other times we are at our best when we do the things that we are good at — and track and field is one of the things that we are great at — and somehow we have to find a way to do those things that we are good at and we have to find a way to get track and field going. Whether you are an individual or a nation, if you are not doing the things that you are best at then you won't operate at your best.”

Riley said track and field stakeholders have to be focused on what they have to do and not be mindful of others. “I think this is one of the reasons we have to find a way, irrespective of what the other sports might be trying to accomplish. If we can't get track and field going — which is our best effort globally — we are going to be in trouble as a country.”

MVP TC was able to successfully organise seven small track meets last year and Riley said other meet organisers can learn from what they did, and that the coaches association was hoping that they would follow that track club's example. “We can utilise the experience gained from the Velocity Fest meets that were held [last year] and then we scaled it for it to reflect what would normally happen on a competition day on a Saturday for one of the junior meets.”

He added: “While the Velocity Fest meets were for a smaller number of athletes and officials, we scaled it to provide some guidance for those putting on meets that had more than 100 athletes.”

It was important during this COVID-19 pandemic, he said, that meet organisers use the same blueprint to avoid confusion from meet to meet and weekend to weekend.

“The role of the meet organiser in this COVID-19 time is to help to enforce the things that are necessary across all meets,” he stressed. “If in fact you have a situation that you can show up at one meet and this is one requirement and you show up at another meet and it is not required, it creates some amount of confusion. So, there has to be uniformity in terms of what is done and what is required and we suggest that in normal circumstances — whether the team be five or 50 members — they will have their regular first-aid kits, but also a COVID-19 kit that should include a temperature gun, hand sanitisers, extra masks, liquid soap, disposable wipes, paper towels and garbage bags.”

Proper organisation of teams and when they arrive at meets will also be crucial, he said, and urged team managers to be vigilant with their athletes with regular temperature checks and be diligent in how they are spaced in tents as well, avoiding overcrowding.