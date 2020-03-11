Local Boyz face Bermudan test at MoBay Sports Complex tonight

CATHERINE HALL, St James — Despite the global spectre of the coronavirus (COVID-19) that has been wreaking havoc, Jamaica's friendly international against Bermuda will be played today at the Montego Bay Sports Complex, set to kick off at 7:00 pm with a local-based team flying the black, green and gold.

And, in spite of the “friendly” tag attached to the event, the Reggae Boyz are aware that their rankings in both Fifa and Concacaf charts could be affected by the outcome and, according to Assistant Coach Jerome Waite, the players understand what is at stake.

Jamaica are ranked number 48th on the most recent Fifa list, 120 places above the Bermudan team that is at 168th, and they will be meeting at this level for the first time since 1997.

The Reggae Boyz have won their last three games against Bermuda between 1992 and 1997 after drawing their first three games played between 1991 and 1992.

“The players are aware of the situation where the national team ranking is concerned, so it is not just about the individual but the team performance that will count,” Waite told the Jamaica Observer minutes after the team arrived at their Montego Bay hotel just before 7:00 pm last night.

In their most recent game, a Concacaf Group B game, the Jamaicans were held to a 1-1 result by Guyana at today's match venue and Waite said they are expecting a better showing from the team today.

“The players are working hard and looking forward to the game and they know the situation and what is required of them as it relates to them getting spots in the World Cup qualifying squad,” Waite pointed out.

Most of the players represented their clubs in the Red Stripe Premier League between Sunday and Monday night, but Waite said procedures were in place to get them fully recovered for tonight's game.

“The training staff has recovery going on, and will continue later in the evening to ensure that they are fully recovered in time for the game.”

Head Coach Theodore Whitmore has invited a mostly local-based team in addition to Peter-Lee Vassell, who is between clubs after leaving Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC at the end of the last season.

Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) leaders Waterhouse Football Club and Mt Pleasant Football Academy account for 10 of the invitees, including striker Jourdaine Fletcher, who returns to the senior team after a few years away. However, he was part of the Under-23 team that was hammered 9-0 by hosts Japan in the Kirrin Cup competition last December 28.

Goalkeeper Akeem Chambers, who made his senior team debut in the draw against Guyana, could get the nod again tonight while Mt Pleasant FA's Ladale Richie, who once wore the captain's armband, could make a return to the starting line-up.

Kemar Beckford, the top scorer in the RSPL, Chevone Marsh of Cavalier FC, and Kavaughn Isaacs could all get the nod from Whitmore against what is expected to be a stronger-than-usual Bermuda team expected to include a number of England-based players.