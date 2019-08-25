Local Boyz to start camp in preparation for CNL games

Reggae Boyz Head Coach Theodore Whitmore has assembled a group of local-based players, including first-time call-up Emilio Rousseau to kick-start a camp in preparation for their upcoming Concacaf Nations League (CNL) fixtures, says a release from the Jamaica Football Federation.

The camp, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence, will see left-back Rousseau joining his Portmore United teammates Tevin Shaw and Andre Lewis in the senior men's set-up.

Rousseau, a former St George's College standout, and the others, will be seeking to impress Whitmore and his technical staff, especially in terms of “fitness and overall readiness” as they aim to make the final squad for the CNL fixtures.

The Boyz will first be at home against Antigua and Barbuda at the Montego Bay Sports Complex in Catherine Hall on September 6, before heading south to face Guyana a few days later in Georgetown on September 9.

Whitmore and his Reggae Boyz team is seeking to maintain the country's top-six ranking in Concacaf and as such, the strongest possible 23 players are expected to make the final cut shortly before convening in Montego Bay on September 2.

The Local Organising Committee consisting of security, stadium, parish council, medical, transportation and operations personnel will meet on Tuesday at the St James Parish Council offices to fine tune all arrangements for the September 6 game.

Local squad - Jeadine White (Humble Lion), Kevon Reid (Humble Lion), Amal Knight (UWI FC), Fabion McCarthy (UWI FC), Ladale Richie (Mount Pleasant), Daniel Green (Mount Pleasant), Kemar Bennett (Harbour View), Ajeanie Talbott (Harbour View), Andre Lewis (Portmore United), Emilio Rousseau (Portmore United), Tevin Shaw (Portmore United), Alex Marshall (Cavalier SC), Leonard Rankine (Cavalier SC), Kaheem Parris (Cavalier SC), Clifton Woodbine (Cavalier SC), Nicholas Hamilton (Tivoli Gardens FC), Kevaughn Isaacs (Mount Pleasant), Shaquille Dyer (Dunbeholden FC), Cory Burke (unattached).