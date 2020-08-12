Local players, staff cleared to join tournament bubble
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Caribbean Premier League (CPL) organisers said yesterday players and staff who were already resident here had been cleared to safely integrate into the biosecure bubble, after all tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.
With the tournament set to bowl off here next Tuesday, the local contingent will in coming days now join those already at the official hotel, as organisers prepare to launch the eighth edition of the Twenty20 franchise tournament.
Tournament Operations Director Michael Hall said the news represented another major stage in the preparatory phase of the championship.
Franchise players, staff and tournament administrators arrived here two Mondays ago and have been quarantined ever since, consistent with Trinidad and Tobago's national health protocols.
They underwent a second round of testing last Monday and results were expected yesterday.
So far, the entire contingent have tested negative for COVID-19 and organisers remain hopeful the second round of tests also return negative.
Under tournament regulations, anyone testing positive will be removed from the hotel and placed in isolation.
