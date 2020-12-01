Long still upbeat despite loss at JAAA polls

Following his narrow 121-135 loss to incumbent Leroy Cooke as director of records of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) on Saturday, independent candidate Wayne Long remains upbeat that he can contribute without being on the executive.

Long, who teaches at Hillel Academy and is the owner of results recording company OndiRun Events Management, said “everything in divine order”.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to those who supported me in my quest,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“We may not have won, but hopefully we would have ignited a spark that would lead to a flame which will bring about a change to record keeping at the JAAA,” he explained.

Jamaica's ruling athletics body had its voting election last Saturday with Garth Gayle emerging as the new president, emphatically brushing aside the challenge of the 1976 Olympic 200m champion, Donald Quarrie by a massive 208 votes, polling 236 to 28.

Members of Gayle's slate also won the other two positions up for grabs, as Marie Tavares created history when she became the first female to be elected to the position of honorary secretary when she turned back the challenge of the independent candidate Anthony Davis by a massive 160 votes. Tavares tallied 210 votes compared to 50 for Davis.

The only other contested position was that of director of records in which Cooke, who is also a member of the Gayle slate, had to work much harder to secure a 14-vote margin ahead of Long. Cooke got 135 votes to Long's 121 ballots.

“It is very encouraging,” said Long, who also dabbled in insurance and has been in athletics for the last 43 years.

“It tells me that my work in track and field data management has not gone unnoticed.

“It has motivated me to continue working. But most of all it would have set a precedent that demonstrated that you don't have to run on a slate as more people are willing to vote for individual performance,” Long noted.

— Howard Walker