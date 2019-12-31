Lorna Franklyn honoured for sterling service to business house football

Former Kingston and St Andrew (KSA) Business House Football President Lorna Franklyn was honoured for her service to football at the KSA Business House Awards Ceremony recently held at the Scotiabank Sports Club, in Liguanea.

Franklyn served on the executive for many years before rising to the post of president as she led the organisation from 2000-2007.

Franklyn became involved in football with Sunlight Football Club, a corner league team in Portmore, which was then coached by Horace Reid, the former general secretary of the Jamaica Football Federation.

She worked at National Water Commission and got involved in the sports club there, and by virtue of that, in 1987 was ushered in by the football players and friends to be the manager of the Business House team.

Franklyn, the first-ever female business house manager, won numerous Business House trophies and manager of the year awards until 2000 where she gave up the post to pursue an executive position at Business House Football Association (BHFA).

Franklyn was first elected assistant public relations officer and climbed the ladder in the organisation of Business House Football Association from Assistant PRO to PRO then to vice-president. She eventually succeeded Richard Nathan as president in the year 2000 after he demitted office, to become the first female president of the Business House Football Association.

Apart from her exploits in business house football, Franklyn was also the manager of Jamaica's Under-20 male team and assistant general secretary of the Kingston and St Andrew Football Association, (KSAFA).

Franklyn's involvement in business house football encouraged other females to get involved and today the association can brag of having a dozen female managers.

“It is an honour to be awarded the Abe Alexander trophy by the BHFA in recognition of my contribution to the sport of football.

“Success to me has been the impact I have had on several young players who gained recognition on the national and international stage [and] these include members of the national Under-20 team that I managed previously,” she said.

Current KSA BHFA President Wayne Shaw lauded Franklyn for her contribution to the organisation and business house football on a whole.

“When I joined the business house organisation, Lorna was already there. I have learned a lot from Lorna.

“Lorna was the manager of the NWC football team and back in those days in the 90s they were the top team, winning a lot of the business house titles for quite a few years,” Shaw noted.

Shaw revealed the impact on management that Franklyn has had on the business house football community.

“Because of Lorna we now have a lot of female managers managing teams in business house, I think most of the teams this year are twelve female managers to eight male managers. She has been a trailblazer.

“I am very proud of what Lorna has done and I feel proud to award her with this award for her outstanding contribution to football,” Shaw ended.

