Low scores highlight Kingston Wharves U-15 cricket quarter-finals

Low scores marked all four quarter-final matches in the Kingston Wharves Under-15 Cricket Competition played on Tuesday at several venues across the island.

The highest score by any of the teams was 195 by Kensington against Boys' Town.

Kensington, who came second in Zone A, took on Zone C winner Boys' Town and defeated them by 139 runs, after making 195 all out in 38.3 overs. The main run-getters were Davian Davis with 68, Tamari Redwood with 22, and Daniel Wright with 21, along with a significant number of extras.

Four bowlers were responsible for the wickets to fall — Dantae Clarke with 3-36 off eight overs; Joshua Munroe with 3-51, also off eight overs; Shaheem Simpson with 2-28 from 6.3overs, and Romario Gabbidon with 2-31 off eight overs.

Home advantage did not seem to help Boys' Town, as they were skittled out for 56 with only Shaheem Simpson (10) getting into double figures, as the top three batsman were back in the pavilion with just one run on the board. The bulk of the wickets went to Daniel Wright with 5-16 off six overs, and Jario Dewar with 2-6 off 4.3 overs.

The Kingston vs Melbourne match-up was eagerly awaited, considering that Kingston were the only team to win all four preliminary round matches and Melbourne player Kevaundre Virgo was the only century- maker in the competition to date.

Kingston won the toss and decided to take first strike at Emmet Park. They made 113 for nine in 36 overs on the back of Ajani Banton's 37, and Worrel Lindo's 16.

The wickets were shared among Ojani Chung (3-23-7), Kevaundre Virgo (2-17-8), and Jevaugney Simpson (2-24-7).

Kingston's decision to bat first was puzzling, since there was a downpour of rain before the start of play, which resulted in a delayed start by one hour and reduction of the overs by four.

Melbourne laboured to 114 for 8 in 31.4 overs to win by two wickets. Opener Kevaundre Virgo (67) was the top scorer, while the first wicket fell at 58. Nicoli McKenzie (4-22-8), and Omario Wedderburn (2-21-6) were the main wicket takers.

Kingston Wharves, which is celebrating 30 years of sponsorship of the competition, invited Andre Russell to meet the teams (Kingston and Melbourne) and talk to them about his life as a cricketer and what it meant to play during his formative years as a cricketer.

Russell shared a number of things with them, including: “(there is) pressure in every sport, don't think there is no pressure. Your teammate gonna pressure you, your coaches gonna pressure, your friends gonna pressure you, that's just what makes us stronger”.

He said that he had not gone all the way in the Kingston Wharves U-15 Cricket Competition because his grandmother was very protective and did not allow him to go out a lot, but he persevered and is doing well for himself. The outstanding cricketer encouraged them to practise by themselves in order to get better in the sport. “Don't let no one say you stupid if you are training by yourself. I used to do that a lot. I used to bowl at one stump. I know what I want. You guys have to know what you want,” he remarked.

He then encouraged them to enjoy the game and put in the work.

Kingston Wharves CEO Grantley Stephenson was also on hand to address the players. He was pleased to see Russell doing well in the sport and committed to continue his company's sponsorship for the long haul.

The 2017 winners, Manchester defeated St Ann by 98 runs at Church Teachers' College, after making 143 for 5 in 20 overs. St Ann replied with 45 all out in 17 overs. The match was reduced to 20 overs due to early morning rain, which delayed the start.

The other quarter-final match between the 2016 winners St Elizabeth and St Mary went to St Mary by 28 runs after St Elizabeth were skittled out for 42 in reply to St Mary's 70 all out in another match that was affected by rain. The match was played at Boscobel in St Mary.

The teams now look to the semi-finals scheduled for tomorrow, when Melbourne will battle St Mary at Melbourne Cricket Club, and Kensington take on Manchester at Kensington Cricket Club.

A new champion will be crowned in the Kingston Wharves Under-15 Cricket Competition this year, as last year's winner Lucas dropped out at the end of the preliminary round and did not make it to the quarter-finals, which was a new addition to the competition.