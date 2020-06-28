Lowe says he's weighing options as European clubs come knocking

Jamaica defender Damion “Nana” Lowe is not expected to be out of work for very long, if his confidence is anything to go by.

The 27-year-old claims clubs are lining up to sign him after he became available in mid-May after “mutual separation” from Norwegian topflight outfit IK Start.

Lowe had seven months left on the three-year deal with the Scandinavian club.

The lanky and towering backline warrior, who introduced himself to the overseas football audience while a star at the University of Hartford in the USA, played some 50 matches for IK Start before parting ways.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer recently, the former Harbour View FC standout said most off the clubs that have expressed interest to sign him are from Europe.

He said clubs from Germany, Turkey, Qatar, England, The Netherlands and even in Norway have opened discussions with his agent with the view of reaching an agreement.

But Lowe, the son of France '98 veteran Onandi, says he is in no rush to decide as deal offers keep pouring in.

“Right now, I'm just keeping fit and weighing my options. I have options, and I awaiting a couple more that have reached out to me. But once those come, I'll compare and make a decision.

“And I have received enquiries from the top countries, believe me,” he said.

Lowe, who has nailed down one of the central defensive spots in the Reggae Boyz team for the past couple of years, believes that his attributes make him a “big draw” for European clubs

“You have to have a presence [on the pitch] and you must be able to play football… you must also be good in the air and your ball recovery has to be great,” he explained.

Lowe, who had stints in the USA with Seattle Sounders, Minnesota United and Tampa Bay Rowdies, said as soon as it became evident that the partnership with IK Start was ending, he left Europe for his home in Miami to be closer to family.

“I had to be there for my family during these hard times [coronavirus] and I've been home since May.

“I would get up in the morning take my son to school, come home make breakfast then go for a three to five-mile run. In the afternoon I would alternate sessions, either do technical work with the ball or a gym session,” noted Lowe as he gave a brief glimpse into his daily routine while awaits news of a new professional deal.

