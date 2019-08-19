Lucas crash out of Kingston Wharves Under-15 Cricket

Defending champion Lucas crashed out of contention for a place in the quarter-finals of the Kingston Wharves Under-15 Cricket Competition when rain prevented play last Friday in their must-win match against Kensington Cricket Club.

Both teams turned up at Nelson Oval in Rolling Town, where the winner of the clash would take the second spot in Zone A in the fifth and final round of matches. Lucas and Kensington posted two wins and a loss before Friday's scheduled match-up, which never materialised. Kensington were given the nod by virtue of a better run rate.

The other match in Zone A between Portland and St Thomas at Folly Oval was also aimed out. A result in that match would have been for academic purpose only, as they lost their three matches in the preliminary round and had no chance of moving forward in the competition.

The Zone B top-of-the-table action between St Mary and St Ann went to St Mary by 77 runs after batting first and making 165 for 6 in 40 overs with Jordan Pinnock, 61, and Ackeem Lewis, 31, getting among the runs.

Roshaun Lynch, with 3-31 in eight overs was the pick of the bowlers.

St Ann, on the other hand, were skittled out for 88 with Orane Coombs on 48 top-scoring. The bulk of the wickets went to Aan Ennis (5-19) in 6.2 overs and Jordan Pinnock (2-40) in eight overs.

The result did not impact the teams' chances to get into the quarter-finals, as they both went through by virtue of their superior results in the other matches. St Mary ended the preliminary round with three wins and St Ann had two.

The other match in the zone saw St James defeating Hanover by five wickets to record their first win, though they will take no further part in the competition.

Rain also impacted the Zone C match between Melbourne and Kingston & St Andrew Cricket Association (KSACA) as there was no action on the field. KSACA were the worse off, as that result meant that Melbourne will be in the quarter-final after benefitting from the point gained, whereas KSACA needed the win to go through.

The other zone match went to St Catherine Cricket Club (CC) over Portmore. St Catherine CC got their first win, while Portmore lost all their matches.

St Elizabeth won their Zone D match-up with Westmoreland by 10 wickets and will move into the quarter-final. Westmoreland were skittled out for 39, while St Elizabeth made 41 without loss.

The other match saw Clarendon defeating St Catherine Cricket Association by 74 runs to record their first win. Both teams ended their run in the competition with one win each.

The quarter-finals will be played on Tuesday with Kingston CC taking on Melbourne, St Mary battling St Elizabeth, Boys' Town facing Kensington, and Manchester playing against St Ann.

Kingston CC are the only team to win all four preliminary round matches, while Melbourne are the only team with a century maker in Kevaundre Virgo. Manchester won in 2017, while St Elizabeth were the 2016 winner.

St Mary and St Ann have never won the competition, while Kensington and Boys' Town are in their second year in the competition and are looking for their first overall win of the Kingston Wharves Under-15 Cricket Competition.