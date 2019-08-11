Lucas lose to Kingston, but claim semi-final spot

Lucas CC lost to Kingston CC by 71 runs in the fifth-round Jamaica Cricket Association all-island limited overs match yesterday, but still secured their place in the semi-finals after topping Zone B.

They ended on 18 points, the same as St Thomas CA, but progressed as zone winners due to the head-to-head advantage.

St Ann CA from Zone C and Manchester CA from Zone D also claimed semi-final places, but up to press time yesterday, the top side in Zone A was not confirmed.

In the Zone B match at Sabina Park, Lionel Morant scored a century to help Kingston to a comfortable win over visitors Lucas.

Kingston won the toss and chose to bat, compiling 235 before being all out inside the 48th over. Lucas scored freely in their run chase, but lost wickets regularly to be dismissed for 164.

Scores: Kingston 235 (47.2 overs); Lucas 164 (35.5 overs).

Morant led Kingston with an even 100 from 99 balls, but no other batsman reached 30.

Kenneal Green was the top bowler for Lucas, claiming 5-42, while Jordan Bowen grabbed 2-51.

In response, the Lucas openers Raymond Hall (46) and Jemarrie Harris (30) laid a solid platform with a 66-run stand, but the batting fell away badly thereafter. Number nine batsman Jordan Douglas was the next best scorer with 24 not out.

Spinners Patrick Harty and Javaughn Buchanan were the main destroyers for Kingston, capturing 5-18 and 3-15, respectively.

In Zone D, the Manchester team trounced Trelawny CA by 200 runs at Manchester High School to secure top spot and their semi-final place.

Manchester batted first in the encounter reduced to 46 overs-per-side and rocketed to 377-8, thanks to Jamie Merchant's 102. Trelawny never stood a chance and were bundled out for 177.

Scores: Manchester 377-8 (46 overs) ; Trelawny 177 (38.4 overs)

In the Manchester innings, national player Merchant was supported by knocks from Jamaine Morgan (69) and Sherdon Allen (51).

Merchant was also irresistible with the ball, taking 5-24 to help dismiss Trelawny.

Devony Burnett top-scored for the visiting team with 68.

Also in Zone D, Melbourne CC beat Westmoreland CA by four wickets at Melbourne Oval, but they had to settle for second place behind Manchester.

Westmoreland had first strike and chalked up 253 all out, but Melbourne chased it down with relative ease, finishing on 256-6 with seven overs to spare.

Scores: Westmoreland 253 (38 overs); Melbourne 256-6 (43 overs)

Romaine Morris led Westmoreland with a 70-ball 71 against Melbourne's Khari Campbell (3-20) and Christopher Lamont (3-73).

In reply, Melbourne were 186-6 at one stage, but an unbeaten 70-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Kymani Wilson and Shalome Parnell propelled the hosts to victory. Wilson made 69 not out from 74 deliveries, while Parnell bludgeoned a 19-ball 41 not out.

— Sanjay Myers