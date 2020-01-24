Magnum/KSAFA Super League begins with triple bill this weekend

The new season of the Magnum/KSAFA Super League gets going this weekend with three double-headers starting on Friday and ending on Sunday.

Twelve teams, divided into two zones of six, will participate in this season's competition.

The teams in Zone A are; Santos FC, Central Kingston FC, Boys Town FC, Rockfort FC, Browns Town FC, and Liguanea FC.

Zone B consists of Barbican FC, Constant Spring FC, Meadforest FC, Real Mona FC, Olympic Gardens FC, and Seaview Gardens FC.

Liguanea FC is one of the three promoted teams from the Major League to the Super League. They join Major League Champions Olympic Gardens and losing finalists Seaview Gardens due to the promotion of Super League Champions, Molynes United, to the Premier League.

The start of the competition has been shifted from December to January for the last two season to ensure that the season ends closer to the start of the premier league play-offs. In previous years, the winners of the competition would have to sit and wait, leaving themselves idle before the start of the playoffs, the KSAFA President Wayne Shaw informed.

“Unfortunately, we have lost two of our sponsors, JN Bank and Charles Chocolate, but we are in negotiations with two other companies at the moment,” Shaw revealed.

“We will be having a press launch sometime next week to offer more details to the public,” he enlightened.

The double-headers today and tomorrow will be held at the Constant Spring Field while the Sunday double-header will be held at the Ashenheim Stadium, at Jamaica College.

Today, the newly promoted teams will face the fire as Meadforest will tackle Olympic Gardens, in the curtain-raiser at 6:00pm, which will be followed by Seaview Gardens against Constant Spring at 8:00 pm.

Tomorrow's double-header begins at 5:00 pm with Central Kingston going up against Rockfort FC, before Santos and Browns Town face off at 7:00pm.

Then on Sunday the Ashenheim Stadium will play host to the competition for the very first time. The opening game at the Old Hope Road location will see Barbican going up against Real Mona at 4:00 pm before Liguanea United and Boys' Town close out the weekend's action, starting at 6:00 pm. Sunday football at JC will be a new feature of this season's Super League.

The cost of admission each day is $500.

— Dwayne Richards