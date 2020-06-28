Mahogany shines as he lays firm claim on 2000 Guineas

What was anticipated as a possible Classic-race showdown between two of the emerging three-year-old Classic hopefuls turned out to be a one-sided affair.

Chestnut gelding Mahogany ( Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite) swept all before him to win the Restricted Stakes highlighter at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The Ian Parsard trainee achieved his victory with consummate ease while beating closest rival and stable companion Father Patrick by an increasing 4 ¼ lengths in the five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) contest.

England's Rose, regarded as one of the top contenders for the 1000 Guineas, was expected to be a tough nut to crack, but the bay filly had no answers in deep stretch and faded into third place.

It was Mahogany's fourth-consecutive win from six starts as he continues to bill his stocks for next month's 2000 Guineas. The final time was recorded at 1:06.0.

When the starter sent them on their way, Mahogany, under Dane Dawkins, tugged on the inside rails not wanting to go with the leaders, settling in fifth place. As expected She's A Hit (Javaniel Patterson) shot to the front ahead of England's Rose (Omar Walker).

Running like he was exercising in the mornings, Mahogany drew alongside England's Rose and both looked as if they would go by She's A Hit approaching the stretch run.

While England's Rose failed to show, Mahogany responded well from the well-tuned urgings of Dawkins and exploded on the rails to win, going away in the end.

Parsard, after the race said: “We had a bit of fear given when he ( Mahogany) was affected by a virus and also because of the long break, but today, he came through well and our job now is to keep him healthy and strong before the 2000 Guineas in late July.”

Mahogany was one of three winners on the 12-race programme for Dawkins as he also won aboard High Diplomacy in the third race for trainer Patrick Lynch and Another Affair in the 10th race for trainer Gary Subratie.

The performance by Another Affair had tongues wagging.

Dawkins sent Another Affair into the lead at the off from the number 15 drawn and from then on it was a procession. Another Affair won by 9 ½ lengths in a good time of 1:19.3 in the three-year-old non-winners of two contest.

Former champion jockey Dane Nelson was not to be left out of the celebration party at the Park as he was brilliant in the saddle also guiding home three winners.

Nelson's winners included the Anthony Nunes-trained Prince Charles who won the top-rated non-restricted Overnight Allowance event over six furlongs. Prince Charles won ahead of Wartime (Tevin Foster) and Anaso (Tamicka Lawrence) in a time of 1:14.3.

Nelson's other winners were Supreme Authority in the first race for trainer Ryan Darby and Desrianna in the fifth race for trainer Rowan Mathie.

Racing continues Saturday/Sunday next.