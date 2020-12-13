Mahogany serves scintillating display of sprinting

After a disappointing Classic season when he was mainly beaten by the distance and sometimes a wet track, three-year-old chestnut gelding Mahogany, running over a more suitable trip of six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m) on a dry surface, decimated a good field including two Classic winners in the top-rated Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event at Caymanas Park yesterday.

With the weekend of racing dubbed the Summit of Speed, M ahogany, after the starter pressed the button to signal the start of the race, the 11th of 11, shot into the lead at the six-furlong (1,200m) point ahead of Jamai Raja (Devon A Thomas), God of Love (Oshane Nugent) and Truly Amazing (Dane Nelson).

Mahogany maintained a fast gallop down the backstretch and kicked into high gear at the top of the stretch with ultimate easy, sprinting home to an emphatic 6 length victory over St Leger winner Nipster, the top-weighted Sentient and Jamaica Derby winner King Arthur in the three-year-old and upwards contest.

Trained by Ian Parsard and ridden by Dane Dawkins, Mahogany ( Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite) ran the distance in a blistering 1:16.1 with splits of 23.0 x 45.0 x 1:09.0. The final time was just three-fifths of a second outside of the track record of 1:15.3 done by Eros in 1993.

Mahogany was registering his sixth victory from 11 career starts.

It was the second winner on the 11-race programme for Dawkins as he earlier won aboard two-year-old Nuclear Noon for trainer Gary Subtraie in the $1.15-million Royal Lancaster Trophy feature over five-furlongs (1,000m) round. Nuclear Noon won by 6 ¾ lengths ahead of Regal and Royal and Alimony in time of 59.1.

Also with two winners on the day were were trainer Anthony Nunes, jockeys Omar Walker and Dane Nelson and groom Tefara Wright.

Nunes, Nelson and Wright teamed up with Enuffisenuff to win the eighth race and Secret Traveller in the ninth race. Walker winners were Highly Bless in the opening event for trainer Victor Williams and Solid Approach for trainer Robert Pearson in the sixth race.

Racing continues today with the Dye Job Sprint being listed on the nine-race programme as the feature event.